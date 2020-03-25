Rosenthal contract picked up by Royals

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals on Wednesday selected the contract of right-hander Trevor Rosenthal, and left-hander Eric Skoglund was designated for assignment. The Royals’ 40-man roster remains full. Rosenthal, a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, could have opted out of his Minor League deal on Thursday, which would have been

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals on Wednesday selected the contract of right-hander Trevor Rosenthal , and left-hander Eric Skoglund was designated for assignment.

The Royals’ 40-man roster remains full.

Rosenthal, a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, could have opted out of his Minor League deal on Thursday, which would have been Opening Day before it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rosenthal, 29, was superb during Spring Training: He did not allow a run in five outings while striking out nine. His fastball ranged from 98-102 mph and he appeared to be a lock to make the 26-man roster when camp was suspended.

Skoglund, 27, appeared in just one spring game, the Cactus League opener, when he gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning. In parts of three seasons with the Royals, Skoglund was 2-11 with a 6.61 ERA in 27 outings (22 starts).

Right-hander Greg Holland, another non-roster invitee, also has an opt-out deadline for Thursday. Holland had a 4.50 ERA in six spring outings, striking out eight and walking one. Holland had appeared to be in a comfortable groove, especially with his slider, as camp was suspended.