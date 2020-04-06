Who helped Trevor Story become a superstar?

DENVER -- Rockies shortstop Trevor Story’s power and speed has been the key to two All-Star Game appearances and some all-time numbers through his first four seasons, as well as a nice two-year, $27.5 million contract. But when Story stops for perspective, he realizes efforts of a lot of people

But when Story stops for perspective, he realizes efforts of a lot of people went into his success. Last week we looked at Charlie Blackmon’s influences. Now Story details his.

Family: One of the thrills of Story’s baseball life came during his freshman year at Irving (Texas) High School in 2008, when he was called up to the varsity team to play with his brother, then-senior first baseman Tyler Story. It was Tyler and Trevor on the field, with mother Teddie and father Ken in the stands.

“They taught me the fundamentals of the game and that's where I fell in love with the best game in the world and learned how to compete,” Story said.

Brandon Sherard: A longtime youth baseball coach in the Dallas area, Sherard also coached with the French National Team in the 2016 European Championships. And when it comes to Story’s swing, Sherard knows best.

“He has been my hitting coach since I was 14 and has been my swing guy ever since,” Story said. “He knows me best as a hitter and has a great baseball mind.

“I still go to Brandon five times a week in the offseason. He's just seen me swing for more than 10 years and knows me best. We have a few cues that he and I bounce off each other. We have really good communication.”

Troy Tulowitzki: Before Story, Tulowitzki was the Rockies’ star shortstop. In 2015, while Story was a prospect, Tulowitzki invited him to Las Vegas for offseason workouts. Tulowitzki was hard on Story, but Story knew it was for his benefit.

“While at ‘Tulo Camp,’ we would have two-a-day workouts -- get our lift in the morning, and then baseball skill work afternoon,” Story said. “Sometimes we’d work late at night, as well.”

Glenallen Hill: Story played just 67 games for Hill, former manager at Triple-A Albuquerque -- 61 at the end of 2015, after Tulowitzki had been traded to the Blue Jays and Jose Reyes was playing short for the Rockies. But the brief time with Hill made an impression.

“G-Hill taught me how to be smooth and easy and control my effort level,” Story said. “Also he taught me many more tools to use with the mental game, and those have been huge.”