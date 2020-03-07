Mancini to have 'nonbaseball medical procedure'

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Trey Mancini has left the team and will undergo a nonbaseball medical procedure, the Orioles announced on Saturday afternoon following their 1-0 loss to the Rays at Charlotte Sports Park.

Mancini has missed a chunk of camp already this spring with flulike symptoms, but the two aren’t necessarily related. Mancini has had just 14 at-bats and he last appeared in a game on Monday against the Rays, when he finished 0-for-2. Mancini was in camp as recently as Thursday afternoon, but it’s unknown when he will return.

“He’s gonna miss some time,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “We love Trey, and we’re going to respect his privacy in this thing.”

The nature of the procedure and when it will occur is unclear, as is how much playing time Mancini potentially will miss. While there are several candidates to slot in the outfield in his absence, it will be difficult to replace the 35 homers and 97 RBIs Mancini produced in 2019, even in the short term.

Hyde said that Mancini is going to “have further tests done,” and that the O’s would release more information when they knew more.

“All I can say is we’re thinking about him,” Hyde said. “We hate to see Trey miss time, but hopefully it’s not too long.”