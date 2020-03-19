Truist Park offices closed; here's contact info
The Braves offices at Truist Park are currently closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and staff is working remotely. Please e-mail the appropriate address below and someone will respond to your message within one business day: Season Ticket Memberships: [email protected] Current Season Ticket member: [email protected] Premium Seating: [email protected]
