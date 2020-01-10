Twins sign 5; only Berríos, Sanó left on to-do list

The Twins avoided arbitration with outfielders Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton and relievers Tyler Duffey, Trevor May and Taylor Rogers by signing them to one-year deals for the 2020 season, the club announced Friday. But the Twins had yet to reach agreements with right-hander José Berríos or third baseman Miguel

The Twins avoided arbitration with outfielders Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton and relievers Tyler Duffey , Trevor May and Taylor Rogers by signing them to one-year deals for the 2020 season, the club announced Friday. But the Twins had yet to reach agreements with right-hander José Berríos or third baseman Miguel Sanó .

If the player and club did not agree to terms by Friday's deadline to exchange salary figures, then a hearing is scheduled in February, where a panel of arbitrators, who, after hearing arguments from both sides, selects the salary figure presented by either the player or the club.

Players and clubs can continue to negotiate contract terms before a potential hearing.

Minnesota is not a file-and-trial club, meaning it doesn’t stand firm by its proposed offer and halt negotiations before a hearing. The only cases in which the club presented in front of arbitrators were Kyle Gibson in 2018 and Kyle Lohse in ’05 and ’06.

The Twins already avoided arbitration with infielder Ehire Adrianza ($1.6 million) and right-hander Matt Wisler ($725,000), and Duffey was the first to agree on Friday. Duffey agreed to sign for $1.2 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Following a breakout year in which he thrived in a high-leverage role, Duffey was due for a pay bump from the $542,500 he earned last season, when he posted career bests in ERA (2.50), WHIP (1.01) and strikeouts per nine innings (12.8).

Buxton, who agreed to a $3.075 million deal per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, has been believed to be open to a long-term deal, which could potentially still manifest before he hits free agency after the 2022 season. A significant injury once again curtailed his contributions in '19 -- he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in September and played in just 87 games -- which likely impacted his ’20 salary. Buxton is expected to be “pretty much full-go” when the Twins report to Spring Training in five weeks.

Like Duffey, May is also coming off his best season, having pitched in a career-high 65 games and compiled a personal-best 2.94 ERA while striking out 79 in 64 1/3 innings and overcoming walk issues in the first half. This is May’s final run through arbitration, which means he will become a free agent at season’s end.

Rogers was also due for a sizable salary increase from the $1.525 million he earned last year after a very successful run in his first full season as Minnesota’s closer. The lefty’s 30 saves were tied for fourth in the American League, and he walked just 11 of the 278 batters he faced for a 4% rate that was tied for fifth best among 158 qualified relievers.

Rosario, who has been one of the Twins’ best players in recent years, regressed some but remained an effective offensive player while clubbing a career-high 32 homers with an .800 OPS. This was his second turn through arbitration, leaving him with just one year of club control after 2020.

Here’s a look at Berríos and Sanó with what arbitration year each is entering and their projected 2020 salaries, per Cot’s Baseball Contracts.

• RHP José Berríos (first year; $4.75 million)

Berríos is slated for a sizable raise after his second straight All-Star season, in which he made 32 starts for the second year in a row, posted a sub-4.00 ERA for the third year in a row and eclipsed 200 innings for the first time, as one of just 15 pitchers to reach that mark in 2019. Berríos reportedly declined a long-term offer from the Twins last offseason and earned $620,000 in '19.

• 3B Miguel Sanó (second year; $6.25 million)

Sanó bounced back from a wildly disappointing 2018 that included a Minor League demotion, reclaiming his role as one of the AL Central’s top sluggers. The burly third baseman posted career bests in homers (34), RBIs (79) and OPS (.923) despite a slow start upon returning in mid May. Like Rosario, Sanó is also due for a sizable pay raise and will have just one year of club control remaining after this season.