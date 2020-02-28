Here are the Twins' 2020 Top 30 Prospects

In order for the Twins to compete annually at the big league level, they have to do so largely by signing and developing players from within. Their recipe worked in 2019, as the Major League club won 101 games and the American League Central division. That they did it with

In order for the Twins to compete annually at the big league level, they have to do so largely by signing and developing players from within. Their recipe worked in 2019, as the Major League club won 101 games and the American League Central division. That they did it with more homegrown talent than any AL team in the postseason should surprise no one.

It will be more of the same as the Twins’ solid farm system churns out more big league talent, both of the elite-level variety and those who will be solid contributors. A total of 23 of the new top 30 were drafted or signed originally from the international amateur free-agent market. The top four prospects in the system all are Twins draftees, with former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis and first-rounders Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach rounding out the top three.

Even the trades the Twins have made lean on the player development system. Many of the acquisitions, like No. 5 prospect Jhoan Duran, came over when they were at the lower levels or just approaching the upper levels. Much of this talent is a year away, but don’t be shocked if some of that top three impacts the big league roster before the 2020 season is over.

Here's a look at the Twins' top prospects

1) Royce Lewis, SS (No. 9 on Top 100)

2) Alex Kirilloff, OF/1B (No. 32)

3) Trevor Larnach, OF (No. 81)

4) Jordan Balazovic, RHP (No. 86)

5) Jhoan Duran, RHP

Biggest jump/fall

Here are the players whose ranks changed the most from the 2019 preseason list to the '20 preseason list:

Jump: Edwar Colina, RHP (2019: NR | 2020: 16) -- Colina began the year in the Class A Advanced Florida State League and finished it in Double-A, though he touched Triple-A for two outings as well. His fastball-slider combination might be best suited for the bullpen.

Fall: Yunior Severino, 2B (2019: 14 | 2020: 24) – A left thumb fracture kept him out of action for more than three months of the 2019 season and he’s looking like a second baseman only at this point.

Best tools

Players are graded on a 20-80 scouting scale for future tools -- 20-30 is well below average, 40 is below average, 50 is average, 60 is above average and 70-80 is well above average. Players in parentheses have the same grade.

Hit: 60 -- Kirilloff (Lewis)

Power: 60 -- Brent Rooker

Run: 70 -- Lewis

Arm: 65 -- Matt Wallner

Defense: 60 -- Ryan Jeffers (Wander Javier, Gilberto Celestino, Gabriel Maciel)

Fastball: 70 -- Duran

Curveball: 60 -- Dakota Chalmers

Slider: 60 -- Matt Canterino

Changeup: 55 -- Cole Sands

Control: 55 -- Sands (Balazovic, Lewis Thorpe, Matt Canterino, Josh Winder)

How they were built

Draft: 18 | International: 5 | Trade: 6 | Free agent: 1

Breakdown by ETA

2020: 6 | 2021: 15 | 2022: 5 | 2023: 3 | 2024: 1

Breakdown by position

C: 2 | 2B: 2 | 3B: 1 | SS: 5 | OF: 9 | RHP: 10 | LHP: 1