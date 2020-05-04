Saddle up for Twins classics all May long

MINNEAPOLIS -- As the baseball world continues to wait for the return of live games in the United States, the Twins' broadcast partners at FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO continue to fill the gap with original content and a deeper dive into their broadcast archives. On Monday, the Twins

On Monday, the Twins and their streaming partners jointly announced an updated broadcast schedule for May that features Game 163 from the 2009 season; walk-off heroics from Brian Dozier , Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario ; highlights from Johan Santana 's memorable Twins career; and selections from the 1965, 1987, 1991 and 2002 playoff runs.

Between FOX Sports North and the Twins' social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, at least one television broadcast will be available for viewing every day through the end of the month. FOX Sports North will complement that coverage with two special episodes of their "Unscripted" series.

One of the episodes will air Monday night at 6:30 p.m. CT, when former Twins favorites Michael Cuddyer , Joe Nathan , Nick Punto and Carlos Gómez will participate in a roundtable discussion about Game 163 before the game airs in its entirety at 7 p.m. Another episode will air at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, when Torii Hunter , Doug Mientkiewicz , LaTroy Hawkins and A.J. Pierzynski will relive the 2002 team that overcame talk of contraction and advanced all the way to the American League Championship Series.

Meanwhile, 830 WCCO will continue to highlight both the 2019 club and the two World Series championships in its Wednesday evening and Saturday afternoon time slots. Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. will be dedicated to the "Bomba Squad," featuring career milestone games from Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler , while Saturdays at noon are reserved for 1991 World Series broadcasts.

On Memorial Day, May 25, the station will air World Series content throughout the entire day from 6 a.m. to midnight, including Games 1, 6 and 7 of both the 1987 and '91 Fall Classics.

As was the case in April, fans will still be able to play along with some FOX Sports North broadcasts in "Retro Twingo," a replica of the in-person gameday experience at Target Field. Prizes for May will include an autographed jersey, autographed bat and autographed baseball.

The full schedule of Twins content in May on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO can be found here.

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.