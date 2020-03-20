Relive Twins classics on TV, radio in March

MINNEAPOLIS -- Missing Twins baseball? The club's broadcast partners at FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO have you covered throughout March with opportunities to revisit classic Minnesota games from 2019 and 1965, the club's two 100-win seasons. FOX Sports North selected four games from the 2019 campaign for rebroadcast this

MINNEAPOLIS -- Missing Twins baseball? The club's broadcast partners at FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO have you covered throughout March with opportunities to revisit classic Minnesota games from 2019 and 1965, the club's two 100-win seasons.

FOX Sports North selected four games from the 2019 campaign for rebroadcast this month: José Berríos' scoreless 10-strikeout outing on Opening Day against Cleveland (March 28, 2019); Miguel Sanó's walk-off homer against the Atlanta Braves (Aug. 5, 2019); Max Kepler extending his homer streak off Trevor Bauer to five straight plate appearances (July 13, 2019); and the American League Central clincher over the Tigers behind a dominant Randy Dobnak (Sept. 25, 2019).

The 2019 Opening Day start by Berríos will replay three times on FOX Sports North next Thursday, March 26, which was scheduled to be Opening Day 2020 until the beginning of the regular season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the club's radio flagship at 830 WCCO has selected two meaningful games from the Twins' 1965 American League pennant-winning season to broadcast on upcoming Saturday afternoons: Minnesota's victory in Game 1 of the 1965 World Series against the Dodgers (Oct. 6, 1965) and the 1965 MLB All-Star Game at Metropolitan Stadium (July 13, 1965).

The Twins Clubhouse Podcast with host Kris Atteberry will also share original team content every Thursday. The first two episodes will feature guests Jake Odorizzi (March 26) and Brian Duensing (April 2). Listen to the shows on major podcast platforms or at twinsbaseball.com/podcasts.

FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO plan to continue their coverage beyond March with classic Twins games, including the Game 163 tiebreaker against the Tigers in 2009 and Joe Mauer's farewell game in 2018. The full schedule and content plan will be announced at a later date.

Here's the full broadcast schedule (all times CT):

Berríos' Opening Day dominance (March 28, 2019)

• March 26 (Thurs.), noon, FOX Sports North

• March 26 (Thurs.), 3 p.m., FOX Sports North

• March 26 (Thurs.), 7 p.m., FOX Sports North

Sanó's walk-off moonshot (Aug. 5, 2019)

• March 21 (Sat.), 7 p.m., FOX Sports North

• March 22 (Sun.), noon, FOX Sports North

Kepler makes it five straight off Bauer (July 13, 2019)

• March 27 (Fri.), 7 p.m., FOX Sports North

• March 28 (Sat.), 3 p.m., FOX Sports North

• March 29 (Sun.), 2 p.m., FOX Sports North

Dobnak, Twins clinch AL Central title (Sept. 25, 2019)

• March 21 (Sat.), 4 p.m., FOX Sports North

• March 28 (Sat.), noon, FOX Sports North

Game 1 of the 1965 World Series (Oct. 6, 1965)

• March 21 (Sat.), noon, 830 WCCO

1965 MLB All-Star Game at Metropolitan Stadium (July 13, 1965)

• March 28 (Sat.), noon, 830 WCCO

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.