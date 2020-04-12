Box score of the day: Twins win Target Field debut

After bidding farewell to the Metrodome with an American League MVP Award-winning season in 2009, Joe Mauer quickly made it clear that Twins fans were going to see more of the same at the team's new ballpark. Minnesota officially opened Target Field on April 12, 2010, as a Mauer-led offense

Minnesota officially opened Target Field on April 12, 2010, as a Mauer-led offense collected 12 hits to back right-hander Carl Pavano's strong performance (six innings, one run allowed) in a 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

Let's go back in time 10 years and revisit this game for today's box score of the day.

Player of the game: Joe Mauer , C, Twins

Mauer was unstoppable at the plate in 2009, hitting .365/.444/.587 with a career-high 28 homers and 96 RBIs over 138 games. He started off 2010 in similar fashion, reaching base in 13 of his first 26 plate appearances entering the Twins' home opener.

After lining out in the first inning, Mauer came up with one on and two outs in the bottom of the third and laced an opposite-field double off Jon Lester to extend Minnesota's lead to 3-0.

Mauer picked up another RBI in the fourth when he grounded a ball directly up the middle and off second base. Marco Scutaro was unable to field the carom cleanly, allowing Mauer to reach first on an infield single. Mauer notched his third hit of the day in the eighth, pulling a ball to right field for another double.

While Mauer ended up hitting only nine homers in 2010, he finished with a stellar .327/.402/.469 batting line and won his third straight Gold Glove Award.

Remember him? Jason Kubel , DH, Twins

Kubel was one of the Twins' most productive hitters from 2007-11, ranking second on the team in home runs (94) while posting a 116 OPS+ during that span. The lefty slugger had his best season in 2009, hitting .300 with 28 homers, 103 RBIs and a .907 OPS (137 OPS+).

Kubel tailed off in 2010 (.249 AVG, 21 homers, 92 RBIs, .750 OPS), but he brought the lumber to Target Field's inaugural game, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, a walk and two RBIs.

He wore THAT uniform? Adrián Beltré , 3B, Red Sox

Beltré is best remembered for his eight-year stint with the Rangers at the end of his career, and you may also have a faint memory of him playing with the Dodgers and the Mariners. But the Red Sox? Beltré in a Boston uniform just looks weird, especially considering the road look the Sox wore in this game was retired in 2013.

That said, the third baseman's time with the club, while brief, was superb. In his one year with the Red Sox, he recorded a .321/.365/.553 slash line with 28 homers, a Major League-leading 49 doubles, 102 RBIs and a .919 OPS. It was the start of a late-career surge for Beltré, making him a lock to gain entry into the Hall of Fame when he's eligible.

Before he was big: J.J. Hardy , SS, Twins

Hardy was starting off his first and only season with the Twins after the Brewers traded him to Minnesota for Carlos Gomez in a one-for-one swap the previous November.

The shortstop had some success in Milwaukee, making an All-Star team and slugging 50 homers over 2007-08, but he arguably didn't reach his peak until the Twins shipped him to the Orioles in a four-player deal in December '10.

Hardy was one of the most valuable shortstops in baseball during his first four seasons with the O's, leading the position in homers (86) and winning three Gold Glove Awards in that stretch.

Last call: Mike Cameron , CF, Red Sox

Cameron certainly had an eventful career. He played for eight teams, was traded to the Mariners for Ken Griffey Jr., had a four-homer game, won three Gold Glove Awards, and finished with 278 homers and 297 steals.

The Red Sox signed Cameron in December 2009 to help fill the void left by Jason Bay, who was a free agent. But Cameron went on to play just 48 games in 2010, and he appeared in another 78 games between the Red Sox and Marlins the following year before retiring.