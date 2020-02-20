Inbox: Who's making a big splash at camp?

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Pitchers and catchers have been in camp for more than a week at the CenturyLink Sports Complex, while position players have been hard at work for several days ahead of the Twins' start of game action on Friday -- an exhibition against the University of Minnesota.

Rich Hill , Kenta Maeda , Homer Bailey , Tyler Clippard , Matt Wisler , Josh Donaldson and Alex Avila have all seen their first workout action as members of the Twins, while several other familiar faces reported to camp in strong physical condition, including Miguel Sanó and top shortstop prospect Royce Lewis , both of whom turned heads with their physical stature.

• Sanó taking team-first approach to position switch

With the first game of the 2020 spring slate right around the corner, let's do another edition of the Twins Inbox as a preview of sorts for the first look at this edition of the club.

Have there been any big surprises during spring training, any of the non-roster invites looking good etc — Nerrida Poke (@the_neds) February 19, 2020

There hasn't been enough of a sample size for there to be any big surprises, but Lewis showed up noticeably bulkier, reportedly having added 25 pounds, and others -- like Devin Smeltzer , Sanó and Minor League catcher Ben Rortvedt in particular -- look in more muscular condition.

I will say that non-roster catcher Ryan Jeffers has really caught my eye in spring. He's a massive human being, listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, and he's showed off both the defensive and offensive work that have many in the organization very high on his future. I don't have access to the advanced catching metrics that the Twins use to evaluate pitch receiving, but he looks a good deal like the much-improved Mitch Garver behind the plate. It also doesn't hurt that he capped off a live batting practice session the other day with a massive homer to left field off closer Taylor Rogers .

Jeffers was a big bat out of college and is ranked No. 9 the Twins' Top 30 Prospects list, per MLB Pipeline. Many have spoken of the significant defensive improvements that have the former second-round Draft pick primed for a quick rise through the organization. With another strong campaign, he could potentially be up in the Majors in late 2020.

Now that our rotation is looking more complete with the addition of Maeda, our pen is returning mostly the same unit, and the infield D is likely to improve with the addition of Donaldson. Where is our biggest hole team/position wise and how might we address it at the deadline? — La Bomba Squad (@LaBombaSquad) February 19, 2020

You pretty much covered everything there, right? You've illustrated the point pretty well that the Twins' roster is quite well-rounded and deep from top to bottom in both hitting and pitching, as president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine shored up both their arms with several signings and trades and the bats with Donaldson.

Barring injury, of course, there isn't really a glaring hole anywhere, and the presence of Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza -- versatile defenders with solid bats -- alongside a slew of starting pitchers with Major League experience puts the Twins in pretty good shape for the grind of the season.

But they have their sights set higher. It's much too early to start planning for any possible postseason run, but it's top-end pitching talent that has the most potential to significantly impact games in October, as the Nationals and Astros showcased last fall. Hill and Maeda both have plenty of experience on that stage, and Jake Odorizzi pitched well last October. But another big arm in the rotation could push this team over the top.

The Twins have the prospect depth to make a strong offer at the Trade Deadline, and if their championship odds still seem promising at that point, that would be the kind of move I would look for. There's plenty of time for Minnesota to continue to gauge the progress of José Berríos and even some younger internal options until then, too.

How good does @ljthorpe33 get this year — Eddie Money (@BOMBASQUAD1) February 19, 2020

Speaking of younger internal options, pitching coach Wes Johnson was quick to complement Lewis Thorpe 's stuff when asked about his young starting pitchers this offseason. While Smeltzer and Randy Dobnak experienced immediate success in the Majors, Thorpe had a dicier big league cameo last season with a 6.18 ERA in 12 Major League appearances. With that said, he did strike out 31 batters in 27 2/3 innings and posted a very strong FIP (3.47), suggesting he might have pitched more effectively than his stats suggest.

Thorpe looks like he's going to get the opportunity to finally settle into a routine as he competes for the open fifth spot in the rotation, and his superior raw stuff -- especially with his offspeed offerings -- could have him primed for the most productive career of the group. My guess is that with a solid spring, Thorpe could either win the fifth spot outright or serve as the next man up.

Are there any prospects that could make the opening day roster? — Ben Frederick (@BenHasSwag2) February 19, 2020

Never say never (anything can happen in Spring Training), but I would be fairly surprised if a prospect were to crack the Opening Day roster. The Twins are essentially full everywhere on their 26-man outside of the 13th position player spot, the final two or so spots in the bullpen and the fifth arm in the rotation.

• Predicting the Twins' Opening Day roster

If Thorpe still counts as a prospect to you, that's who I'd go with. An injury could open the door for Nick Gordon, who has hovered near the top of prospect rankings for several years and should finally get a look in the Major Leagues at some point this season. I could also see Fernando Romero pushing for a bullpen spot with a stronger spring.

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.