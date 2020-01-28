Twins add Minaya, Bridwell among roster moves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Relief pitcher Juan Minaya and starter Parker Bridwell headlined seven players that the Twins signed to Minor League deals on Tuesday afternoon, as announced by the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings. The Twins also agreed to terms with right-handers Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Joey Krehbiel and Casey Lawrence, along

MINNEAPOLIS -- Relief pitcher Juan Minaya and starter Parker Bridwell headlined seven players that the Twins signed to Minor League deals on Tuesday afternoon, as announced by the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

The Twins also agreed to terms with right-handers Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Joey Krehbiel and Casey Lawrence, along with infielder Calten Daal. The club has not yet announced its full list of non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training.

The 29-year-old Minaya pitched with the White Sox for the last four seasons with a 3.93 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings. He posted his best season as a professional in '18, with a 3.28 ERA in 52 games, but followed that up with a brutal Spring Training and 3.90 ERA in 2019, when he was twice outrighted to the Minor Leagues.

Bridwell, 28, had a breakout season with the Angels in 2017, pitching to a 3.64 ERA in 21 games (including 20 starts) despite relatively low strikeout numbers. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his pitching elbow in 2018 before an ineffective season in '19 for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

Adams briefly pitched with the Twins last season, when he allowed five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings over two Major League appearances. He made 13 appearances down the stretch for the Tigers. Asher, Lawrence and Krehbiel most recently appeared in the Majors in '18, while the light-hitting Daal most recently hit .301/.322/.348 for Double-A Chattanooga in the Reds' organization.

