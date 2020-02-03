Twins Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's just over a week to go until the first workout for pitchers and catchers at Hammond Stadium. With the Twins having just released their list of non-roster invitees, here's everything else you need to know about the long-awaited return of baseball. Pitchers and catchers report date Feb.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Feb. 17

First full-squad workout

Feb. 17

New faces to know

C Alex Avila, SP Homer Bailey, RP Tyler Clippard, 3B Josh Donaldson, SP Rich Hill, RP Matt Wisler

Top prospects to know

SP/RP Jorge Alcala, INF Travis Blankenhorn, OF Gilberto Celestino, SP Dakota Chalmers, SP Edwar Colina, INF Nick Gordon, RP Brusdar Graterol (No. 83 overall per MLB Pipeline), SP Griffin Jax, C Ryan Jeffers, 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (No. 32), OF Trevor Larnach (No. 81), SS Royce Lewis (No. 9), OF Luke Raley, INF/OF/DH Brent Rooker

Where is the facility?

The Twins' sprawling Minor League complex and Spring Training home are located at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

Can fans attend workouts?

Fans are generally able to watch workouts on the back fields of the complex and can watch work being done in the batting cages and bullpens from afar.

First game

The Twins open their Spring Training schedule with an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota on Friday, Feb. 21, at Hammond Stadium. Longtime Golden Gophers head coach John Anderson was awarded the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award this offseason by the Twins' organization.

First Grapefruit League game

Minnesota will follow its exhibition against the Golden Gophers with the first game of the Grapefruit League schedule on Feb. 22, when the club travels to LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., for a road game against the Pirates. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will be reunited with Pirates skipper Derek Shelton, his former bench coach and longtime friend.

First TV game

The Twins and FOX Sports North have not yet released a Spring Training broadcast schedule.

One other notable game

The popular "Minnesota Day" promotion at the CenturyLink Sports Complex will take place on March 15, in a split-squad home matchup against the Braves.

Last game in Florida

The Twins wrap up their Grapefruit League schedule with a game on Sunday, March 22, against the Red Sox at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers before they take the field for the final exhibition game on the following day, Monday, March 23, against their Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings. Last season, Baldelli allowed Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario to manage the two sides of that exhibition game.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

No.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

The Twins officially begin their 2020 regular season on March 26, with a 3:07 p.m. CT first pitch against the Oakland A's at the Oakland Coliseum. The home opener is scheduled for April 2, also against the A's, at 3:10 p.m. CT.

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.