Donaldson, Garver, Cruz all-in on reruns
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's not only fans that miss having live baseball on radio and television available to them right now. Twins players are also trying to fill the long hours outside of their workouts by checking out some of the reruns on MLB Network and FOX Sports North. One of those caught up on the 1991 World Series was third baseman Josh Donaldson, who watched Game 7 between the Twins and Braves.
One of those caught
"I thought it was kind of funny because I was playing for the Braves last year and now the Twins," Donaldson said. "I thought that was pretty ironic."
It's probably a good thing that Donaldson could take in that game from the Twins side of things now -- they were the winning team in that Series, after all.
Now that
"We watched [the 1991] game last night, and basically any time there's a baseball game on, I'll turn it on, and a few of the re-runs from last year," Garver said. "I watched [Miguel] Sanó's walk-off against Atlanta. Basically any time FOX Sports North has a game on, I'll turn it on and check out what's going on."
Similarly,
"I wish there was more," he said. "I wish there was more going on right now."
Bauer's video about home run streak informs Kepler's workout
Now that Garver has relocated, he's able to play catch and run drills with Twins right fielder Max Kepler.
One of their recent conversations was about the 35-minute-long YouTube video in which Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer discussed his pitching approach against Kepler and dissected the plate appearances last summer when Kepler tied a Major League record with homers in five straight at-bats off him.
Garver and Kepler took advantage of the heads up from their former American League Central competitor.
"It was interesting to hear Trevor Bauer's thoughts on that whole five home run thing," Garver said. "I talked about it with Kep, and for that day, we worked on a few of the things that his counterpart maybe thought he was weak at."
Garver said that Bauer's examination of the minutiae of the game reminded him of the approach taken to game preparation by a former teammate: Kyle Gibson, who is now with the Rangers.
"He was a good student of the game and always watched the bat path of certain hitters and he would try to figure out why they did one thing really well vs. one thing they didn't do well," Garver said. "We would exploit obviously what we didn't think they did well."
