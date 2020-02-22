Notes: Glasnow 'filthy'; McKay feeling fine

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Rays manager Kevin Cash had a front-row seat to Tyler Glasnow’s second live batting practice of the spring on Saturday, and he was blown away by what he saw. “Filthy,” Cash said of Glasnow’s session. “It was impressive to watch. We sit behind the screen so

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Rays manager Kevin Cash had a front-row seat to Tyler Glasnow ’s second live batting practice of the spring on Saturday, and he was blown away by what he saw.

“Filthy,” Cash said of Glasnow’s session. “It was impressive to watch. We sit behind the screen so many times, but I actually sat there and there was no screen, so I sat in the front row. That’s fun to watch from those seats.”

Glasnow threw 25 pitches on Saturday, separated into two sessions to simulate innings. The right-hander threw 15 pitches, watched Chaz Roe pitch, then threw 10 more pitches to finish the live BP. Both Glasnow and Roe pitched to catchers Rene Pinto and Brett Sullivan.

Cash said Glasnow threw his four-seamer, curveball and the changeup he has been working on during the spring. He threw the change 3.5 percent of the time last season but went away from it toward the end of the season after it caused some discomfort in his forearm. But now that Glasnow has made the necessary mechanical adjustments with the pitch, he’s looking to incorporate it into his repertoire.

“He got a couple of soft ground balls on [the changeup],” Cash said. “Every changeup he threw, from my vantage point, was good down in the zone, and [he] didn’t leave anything up in the zone. Landed the breaking ball and also buried it a couple of times. The fastball, I don’t know what the velo was, but it was hard.”

Roe also threw his second live bullpen session and continued his impressive spring after undergoing offseason left knee surgery. The reliever threw 10-15 pitches on Saturday, according to Cash.

McKay update

Brendan McKay (left shoulder stiffness) said he came in feeling “really good” after throwing from 120 feet on Friday. McKay, who was shut down from throwing on Tuesday and Wednesday, is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday.

If that goes well, McKay could throw his first live batting practice session during the week, though that’s still unclear.

“It was kind of the same thing I had at the end of the year last year,” McKay said. “Throughout the offseason, it really wasn’t there, and then [it] just kind of popped back up with the intensity and a lot more throwing. Now that we got it all situated, I feel good about it.”

Up next

A lot of the regulars will be making their Spring Training debuts on Sunday against the Yankees. Austin Meadows will hit leadoff for Tampa Bay, while Yoshitomo Tsutsugo makes his first Spring Training appearance.

The full lineup will be:

Meadows, RF

Yandy Díaz, 3B

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

José Martínez, DH

Tsutsugo, LF

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Joey Wendle, 2B

Mike Zunino, C

Ryan Yarbrough is set to make his first Spring Training start. Andrew Kittredge and Colin Poche are also slated to pitch against the Yankees.