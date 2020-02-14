Notes: Kinley's slider; Hampson's many gloves
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Kinley has a slider that turns the heads of managers and makes hitters shake their heads. It’s a pitch that Kinley is confident will lead to success. The Rockies are the third team to hope to benefit.
The Rockies claimed Kinley, 29, off waivers from the Marlins after he went 3-1 with a 3.65 ERA in a career-high 52 games in 2019 and made nine appearances with a 7.04 ERA the previous year. He appeared in four games with the Twins as a Rule 5 Draft pick in 2018 before being returned to Miami.
A key reason the Rockies grabbed Kinley after the Marlins, who are leaning on the experience of Brandon Kintzler, Brad Boxberger and Yimi García, made him available? Last season, the site MLB Quality of Pitch -- which uses data such as Statcast to calculate a quality-of-pitch metric -- rated Kinley’s slider as fourth-best among pitchers who threw at least 400 of them.
"I think it's my strength as a pitcher, and I think it's going to be my best asset to us,” Kinley said.
The Rockies have been criticized for not obtaining a Major League player through a trade or free agency. But Kinley is the latest in a nearly year-long project to seek undervalued pitchers as Colorado transitions to a low-cost bullpen.
But frontline quality is what the Rockies seek, much the way Pazos demonstrated with his 1.74 ERA in 12 games late last season. Kinley has a pitch that just might give it to them.
“The Marlins have always had, over the last number of years, some good arms out in their bullpen,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “Kinley, I remember the really good slider and ... the mid-90s fastball and good stuff. So when he became available, I think our scouts sort of saw that, you know, maybe a potential opportunity to grab him.”
Hitters did better against Kinley’s fastball (a .453 slugging percentage) than his slider (.292 SLG). But if the fastball can become a greater weapon, Kinley could blossom.
Kinley was a shortstop and catcher who battled injuries before transitioning to pitching at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla. He took to the slider naturally.
“The biggest thing I learned once I got to the Major Leagues, with my slider being my best pitch, is I need to be as efficient with my fastball as I can, to play off my slider,” Kinley said.
"I dream about all of them," Hampson said, smiling. "I'll just say that I think I can play this game for a long time, play different positions and bring that to the team."
