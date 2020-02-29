Notes: Mahle fine with any role; Castillo 'better'

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Going into the offseason, Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle was the club’s projected fifth starter for the rotation. That all changed in December once free agent lefty Wade Miley was added.

Miley signed a two-year, $15 million contract and Mahle became the sixth starter on a five-man staff.

“I had a [poor] year last year,” a candid Mahle said on Saturday. “They’re not going to give me a ton of chances over and over again. They made the move to get a veteran arm up here. You can’t blame them.”

Mahle made his spring debut out of the bullpen during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Padres. He worked 1 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit, two walks and four strikeouts.

In the top of the third inning, Mahle opened with a walk, followed by a two-run home run by Jason Vosler. Mahle had previously worked two outings of live batting practice against Reds hitters.

“It was good to get on the mound against the opposing team,” Mahle said. “It’s definitely nice throwing against somebody else. You’re not worried about hitting [teammates] or anything.”

In 25 starts and 129 2/3 innings last season, Mahle was 3-12 with a 5.14 ERA. He allowed 136 hits, including 25 homers, and struck out 129 with 34 walks. He also made three starts for Triple-A Louisville.

“I didn’t have an out pitch,” Mahle said. “A lot of times I got hurt, it was [with] two strikes. I would try to throw a breaking ball under the zone. I just didn’t have that pitch, and it hurt me over and over again. I started throwing a slider for right now. I’m able to do that with a slider. Until the curve can get big enough to where it starts out on the same plane and goes under the zone, that’s going to be my slider.”

The Reds are preparing Mahle as a starter during camp. Manager David Bell didn’t rule out using him as a reliever in the big leagues this season.

“Assuming everyone is doing well and staying healthy, we’ll have to make a decision as opposed to going into the season with six starters,” Bell said. “I wouldn’t rule out that possibility of one of them being a reliever. It’s something we’ll have to make a decision on about Tyler.”

If Mahle becomes a reliever this season, that’s cool by him.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Any chance I can get to be in the Major Leagues, I’ll be more than happy with. I don’t care if it’s as a starter. I don’t care if it’s a cleanup guy, whatever it is. If I’m in the big leagues, I’m happy.”

Castillo starts

In his second start of the spring, Reds ace Luis Castillo allowed one earned run with four hits and a walk over two innings while striking out four. There was also a wild pitch that scored a run in the top of the first.

Castillo didn’t get out of the first inning in his first outing, when he gave up three earned runs, three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning vs. the Rangers on Monday.

“Better,” Bell said of Castillo's outing on Saturday. “I thought it was a good step. Still not where he needs to get to by the start of the season. Definitely a step in the right direction.”

Galvis returns

Shortstop Freddy Galvis, who had been out with a sore right shoulder, played his first spring game on Saturday as the designated hitter. Galvis was 1-for-1 with a single and two walks.

In morning drills, Galvis took ground balls and appeared to throw without issue.

“He’s going to DH every other day about three times. After that, he’ll start playing the field,” Bell said.

Injury-filled game

The Reds lost three players during the game because of injuries. In the fourth inning, Derek Dietrich was hit on the right wrist by a pitch and exited for a pinch-runner. Matt Davidson came out after he was plunked on the hand in the fifth. Both hitters were to be evaluated by the medical staff.

After hitting a double in the seventh inning, center fielder Travis Jankowski grabbed his left hamstring as he ran the bases.

“I got out there and he was saying, ‘I think it might be a cramp.’ They don’t really know for sure,” Bell said of Jankowski. He’ll have to get checked out. That would be wonderful if it was just a cramp. He took a really good swing on that and is working really hard. Hopefully this won’t set him back.”

Up next

Miley will make his spring debut against one of his former clubs when the Reds face the Brewers in Phoenix at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Pedro Strop, who left camp for a few days because of a personal matter, has returned and is expected to pitch in relief. Watch the game via MLB.TV.