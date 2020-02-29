Stephenson 'a phone call away' from opportunity

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The 11th overall pick by the Reds out of high school in the 2015 MLB Draft, catching prospect Tyler Stephenson has not taken the express route on his way to the cusp of being in the Major Leagues. Injuries the first couple of pro years, and some

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The 11th overall pick by the Reds out of high school in the 2015 MLB Draft, catching prospect Tyler Stephenson has not taken the express route on his way to the cusp of being in the Major Leagues. Injuries the first couple of pro years, and some struggles, slowed his progress.

That’s way back in the rearview mirror now for the 23-year-old Stephenson, who has made big advances the past two seasons and went 1-for-2 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Padres.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about it,” Stephenson said. “Four or five years ago when I got drafted and was in Billings, it seemed so far away. Now in realistic terms, it is technically a phone call away. I’m excited. I know I still have a bunch of work to do. I look forward to it.”

Expected to begin this season at Triple-A Louisville, Stephenson was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the organization’s No. 7 prospect in 2019 and is likely to move into the top 5 in the 2020 rankings.

With Double-A Chattanooga last season, Stephenson batted .285/.372/.410 with six homers and 44 RBIs in 89 games. In 13 more games in the AFL, he batted .347/.418/.490 with seven doubles. The Reds added him to the 40-man roster after the season.

During his first full pro season in 2016 with Class A Dayton, Stephenson missed significant time with a concussion and a left wrist injury and batted .216 in only 39 games. He had to repeat a level at Dayton and missed half the season with a torn ligament in his right thumb. Stephenson was healthy for the 2018 season with Class A Advanced Daytona, and his offensive results turned a corner as he hit 11 home runs while batting .250/.338/.392.

“It’s just something that just happens with maturity,” Stephenson said. “You continue to grow. My first two years, most people know that I got hurt, so I was kind of limited in terms of playing. I’ve been fortunate in the last two years. I have been healthy and able to get reps.”

In Thursday's 8-0 win over the D-backs, Stephenson hit a two-run home run to left-center field. According to Statcast, the drive had a 109.2 mph exit velocity and traveled 415 feet. He followed with a two-run double to right field in the ninth inning.

“He’s shown that he can hit,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Just getting more Major League at-bats at Spring Training will be a great experience for him. He’s getting closer and closer. It’s nice to get to see him more. I’ve heard so much about him and he really took a big step forward last year.”

Defensively, Stephenson is working with catching/third-base coach J.R. House.

“It’s been great to have him in camp so far,” House said. “We’re trying to get him into games as much as possible and watch him play. I don’t know him as well as the other guys I get to see play every day. It will be getting to know him and building familiarity with him any way possible.”

The most important thing for Stephenson this spring is building his relationships with the Reds’ big league pitching staff.

“It’s a baseline on how their stuff is and what their game plan is,” Stephenson said. “I know it’s still early on, and guys are still wanting to work on things, but it’s a good start to get on the same page with them.

“Then, after all that, it just really comes down to the game plan and pitch-calling. All of that comes easy.”