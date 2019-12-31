Reds ink reliever Thornburg to Minors deal

The Reds have agreed to a Minor League contract with reliever Tyler Thornburg. The deal includes a Spring Training invite. Thornburg, 31, has struggled since he underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2017. The right-hander posted a 6.54 ERA across 41 appearances for the Red Sox over the past two

The Reds have agreed to a Minor League contract with reliever Tyler Thornburg . The deal includes a Spring Training invite.

Thornburg, 31, has struggled since he underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2017. The right-hander posted a 6.54 ERA across 41 appearances for the Red Sox over the past two seasons.

Boston acquired Thornburg from the Brewers in December 2016 as part of a trade that sent Travis Shaw and three others to Milwaukee. The deal came on the heels of a breakout season for Thornburg, who finished the '16 campaign with a 2.15 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, 13 saves and 90 strikeouts in 67 innings.

The Red Sox released Thornburg in July, and he subsequently signed a Minor League deal with the Dodgers. However, he never appeared in a Major League game for Los Angeles.

Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com.