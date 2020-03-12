Update on Globe Life Field events

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced the following changes to several upcoming events that were scheduled for Globe Life Field. With the postponement of Saturday’s Chris Stapleton concert, which had been the first scheduled event at Globe Life Field, the official ribbon-cutting for the building, which had been

With the postponement of Saturday’s Chris Stapleton concert, which had been the first scheduled event at Globe Life Field, the official ribbon-cutting for the building, which had been scheduled for March 14, will be rescheduled for a later date to be determined.

The start date for public and group tours of Globe Life Field will be delayed until after the first public event has taken place in the new facility. Tours were originally scheduled to commence on Tuesday, March 17. Individuals who have booked a public or group tour in advance may contact [email protected] or call 817-533-1833 for more information.

The Rangers will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Thank you for your attention.