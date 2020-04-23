Scully resting comfortably after fall at home

LOS ANGELES -- Former Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully is resting comfortably at a local hospital after falling at his home on Tuesday, the Dodgers announced. “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” Scully joked in a club statement. Scully, 92, retired after the

LOS ANGELES -- Former Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully is resting comfortably at a local hospital after falling at his home on Tuesday, the Dodgers announced.

“I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” Scully joked in a club statement.

Scully, 92, retired after the 2016 season, having been the play-by-play broadcaster in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for a record 67 years.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.