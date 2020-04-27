Scully surprises fans during Dodgers Zoom party

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who was hospitalized after a fall last week, offered an unexpected and reassuring message to fans during Monday night’s Dodgers Zoom Party. “Hi everybody and a very pleasant good evening to you, wherever you may be,” Scully said. “I know

“Hi everybody and a very pleasant good evening to you, wherever you may be,” Scully said. “I know where I am now -- after five days in the hospital, and I’m so grateful to be home.

“I’d also like to thank all of you for your good wishes and prayers after I had my head-first sliding accident. In case you care, I was called out.

"Anyway, [I want to thank] the first responders from my troubles, and now I want to take time out to salute others -- the first responders out there helping all of us during this unusual time, and to refer to it as an unusual time is really an upset.

“So, with that said, thanks again. I’m feeling better. Thanks for your good wishes, and remember sooner or later, you’re going to hear it: It will be 'Time for Dodger Baseball.'”

An update from Vin Scully himself. pic.twitter.com/WJOWLiHQX5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 28, 2020

Scully, 92, retired after the 2016 season, having been the play-by-play broadcaster in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for a record 67 years.

