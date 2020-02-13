Fall in love today with some MLB Valentine's cards
You've made your little basket out of construction paper and tape. You've attached it to your desk. Now, all that's left is to sit back and let the cards and candies pile up. Except -- what's this? You've forgotten to bring your own Valentines today and there's no time to run out to the pharmacy and grab the last box of Spider-man cards!
Don't worry, we've got you covered with our patented, time-tested, pharmacist-approved* Major League Baseball Valentines. Just print these out, fill 'em out, and let love fill your heart. Happy Valentine's Day, everybody.
*Note: not true.
(All art by Tom Forget / MLB.com)
