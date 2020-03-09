Vlad Jr. on Canadian cover of R.B.I. Baseball 20

TORONTO -- Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named the Canadian cover athlete for R.B.I. Baseball 20, being released for consoles and mobile devices on March 17, just in time for Opening Day. Guerrero follows in the footsteps of teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the 2019 cover athlete,

Guerrero follows in the footsteps of teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the 2019 cover athlete, and this year’s edition will come with some added features.

All-new controls will give players the ability to choose pitch types based on real pitcher data, and better control just how aggressive they’d like hitters to be at the plate. R.B.I. Baseball 20 also adds more authenticity with improved baserunning, revamped ballparks and tailored camera angles. You’ll also be able to play all-time great players with more than 165-plus MLB Legends and Legend teams.

The classic game modes return, too, including franchise, exhibition, online multiplayer and the Home Run Derby, in which Guerrero is sure to be a popular pick.

Guerrero smashed the MLB Home Run Derby record in 2019, belting 91 in a gripping display of his elite raw power. The 20-year-old slugger eventually lost to the Mets' Pete Alonso in the finals, but the night belonged to Vladdy.

After entering 2019 as the No. 1-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball, Guerrero made his big league debut on April 26 at Rogers Centre and hit .272 with 15 home runs, 69 RBIs and a .772 OPS in 123 games.