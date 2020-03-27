Cast your votes for MLBN's #WalkoffWednesday

Imagine watching an entire day's worth of some of the most legendary walk-off wins in baseball history. Pretty great, right? Well, imagine no more because beginning next week, MLB Network will be airing "#WalkoffWednesday," highlighting some of the best game-winners of all time by showing entire games, as chosen by

Well, imagine no more because beginning next week, MLB Network will be airing "#WalkoffWednesday," highlighting some of the best game-winners of all time by showing entire games, as chosen by fans. Voting begins Saturday across all of MLB Network's social media platforms, with four separate polls to determine which four walk-off games will be shown Wednesday at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Voting ends Sunday night.

The contenders are as follows:

Poll 1 (10 a.m. ET)

1) Rangers at Cardinals, 2011 World Series Game 6

The "David Freese Game" had it all, with the Cards rallying back twice after being down to their last strike.

2) Tigers at Red Sox, 2013 American League Championship Series Game 2

Down four in the eighth at Fenway? Have no fear, David Ortiz is here. Complete with Torii Hunter flipping over the wall while a Boston police officer cheers from the bullpen.

3) Cardinals at Giants, 2014 National League Championship Series Game 5

"The Giants win the pennant!" Yes, it is the famous call from "The Shot Heard 'Round the World" in 1951. But it was uttered again 63 years later when one of the most unlikely postseason heroes sent San Francisco to the World Series.

Poll 2 (2:30 p.m. ET)

1) Dodgers at Cardinals, 1985 NLCS Game 5

"Go crazy, folks! Go crazy!" Witness the biggest home run of the Wizard's career, and one of the biggest in Cardinals history.

2) Athletics at Tigers, 2006 ALCS Game 4

There's no better way to win a pennant than by launching a walk-off homer. Magglio Ordonez got to live that dream while completing a sweep of the A's.

3) Astros at White Sox, 2005 World Series Game 2

It was destiny for this long-suffering Chicago club whose championship drought was on the brink of entering a ninth decade. No, not the Cubs -- the South Siders were headed for glory in 2005, and Scott Podsednik played the hero in Game 2 against Houston.

Poll 3 (6 p.m. ET)

1) Royals at Yankees, 1976 ALCS Game 5

Chris Chambliss entered a prestigious club, etching his name in Yankees lore with a homer that sent New York to the World Series.

2) Braves at Twins, 1991 World Series Game 6

In one of the greatest Fall Classics ever played, Kirby Puckett belted the home run that gave us Jack Buck's famous call, "We will see you tomorrow night!"

3) Braves at Twins, 1991 World Series Game 7

Just when you thought this Series couldn't get any better, it did -- Jack Morris and John Smoltz gave us one of the greatest pitchers' duels of all time.

Poll 4 (8 p.m. ET)

1) Red Sox at Indians, 1995 AL Division Series Game 1

Albert Belle crushed a game-tying homer in the 11th inning -- not a big surprise. But Tony Pena, who had five homers all year, stunned us all with a walk-off shot in the 13th.

2) Yankees at Mariners, 1995 ALDS Game 5

The game that saved baseball in Seattle. Edgar's double, Griffey tearing around third ... my, oh my!

3) Reds at Red Sox, 1975 World Series Game 6

The image of Carlton Fisk signaling his drive to left field fair, then leaping with joy when it hit the Fenway Park foul pole to force Game 7 against Cincinnati is one of the most iconic in MLB history.

The choice is in your hands, but one thing's for sure -- #WalkoffWednesday will be epic.