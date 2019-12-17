Rockies fill managerial vacancy at Triple-A

The Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes, on Tuesday announced Warren Schaeffer as their new manager. Schaeffer managed the Rockies’ Double-A club, the Hartford Yard Goats, the past two seasons. Before that, he managed Class A Asheville from 2015-17. Over his five-year Minor League managerial career, Schaeffer has a record

Over his five-year Minor League managerial career, Schaeffer has a record of 344-347. Last season, he led Hartford to a 73-66 mark in the Eastern League. The 2020 season will be his eighth as a coach in the Rockies' system, having begun in 2013 as the hitting coach for Class A Short Season Tri-City.

Schaeffer, 34, was selected by the Rockies in the 38th round of the 2007 Draft as a shortstop out of Virginia Tech. He played six Minor League seasons, from 2007-12.

Schaeffer succeeds Glenallen Hill.

Manny Randhawa is a reporter for MLB.com based in Denver. Follow him on Twitter at @MannyOnMLB.