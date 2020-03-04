The world champion Nats read some mean tweets

If you were a Nationals fan on the morning of May 24, 2019, you probably weren't too happy. You'd just watched your team get swept in a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field to fall to 19-31 -- 10 games back in the NL East, with just a

If you were a Nationals fan on the morning of May 24, 2019, you probably weren't too happy. You'd just watched your team get swept in a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field to fall to 19-31 -- 10 games back in the NL East, with just a 3-percent chance of making the postseason. Bryce Harper was gone. Things looked grim.

Maybe you needed a way to release all of that pent-up frustration. Maybe you decided to tweet about it. It felt good to get it off your chest, to scream into the void, and hey, it's not like Juan Soto was going to stumble across you and your 500 followers. ... Right?

Of course, we know now that May 24 marked the nadir of the Nats' season -- they won nine of their next 11 games, got to 47-42 by the All-Star break, clinched the first Wild Card spot and then went and won the dang World Series. And as the old saying goes: To the victors go the right to roast some mean-spirited tweets that aged very, very poorly.

The World Series champion Washington Nationals read tweets from May 24.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/YSAeYOkDNf — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 4, 2020

Before they launch their title defense in a few weeks, Soto, Davey Martinez, Sean Doolittle and the gang decided to take one last victory lap, Jimmy Kimmel-style. (Come for Soto memorizing Washington's pennant odds down to the tenth of a percent, stay for Stephen Strasburg clarifying that he does not, in fact, want to smell anybody's farts.)

We're guessing that the mortification of finding yourself on the receiving end of some good-natured ribbing pales in comparison to your team pulling off one of the most magical October runs in recent memory, so let's call it even.