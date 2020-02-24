Is this a real Bumgarner story or one we made up?

I'll confess that I don't really know who Chuck Norris is. I'm not entirely certain whether he's a real person or a fictional character portrayed by an actor. What I do know about him is that people love them some Chuck Norris facts and stories. There are so many out

I'll confess that I don't really know who Chuck Norris is. I'm not entirely certain whether he's a real person or a fictional character portrayed by an actor. What I do know about him is that people love them some Chuck Norris facts and stories. There are so many out there, each more outlandish than the last and every single one of them supposedly true.

Chuck Norris is not a baseball player -- at least I don't think he is -- but Madison Bumgarner is. Like Norris, there are a lot of tales and facts from Bumgarner's life that are so improbable, impressive and just plain weird that they can't possibly be true. Yet, it seems they all are.

When reality sounds fake, it becomes nearly impossible to discern fact from fiction. Nevertheless, it's still possible -- a thing either happened or it didn't regardless of how real or fake it sounds. Can you tell which of these are real stories from Bumgarner's life and which are just tall tales?