Is Yankees' roster set? Cashman weighs in

NEW YORK -- The Yankees rolled out the red carpet to welcome Gerrit Cole to the Bronx on Wednesday, officially introducing their new ace in a classic Yankee Stadium press conference.

Cole’s arrival takes care of the Yankees’ biggest offseason need, placing him atop a starting rotation that includes Masahiro Tanaka , Luis Severino , James Paxton and J.A. Happ .

With roughly eight weeks remaining before the Yankees gather in Tampa for Spring Training, what’s left on Brian Cashman’s winter checklist?

“Nothing in particular,” Cashman said after watching Cole put on his pinstriped No. 45 jersey.

“We’ll stay engaged with all marketplaces. Obviously we have a team we’re excited about, but you’re never pencil-down until August 31. We’ll continue to evaluate all opportunities that present themselves over the course of time and see where that takes us.”

Just as he has for more than two decades as the Yankees’ general manager, Cashman kept his cards close to the vest, keeping whatever plans he might have to himself.

The rotation is set, and after re-signing Aroldis Chapman last month, the bullpen is in good shape, though it’s quite possible the Yankees will add at least one more relief arm. Brett Gardner ’s new one-year deal must still be made official, at which point the everyday lineup could be a finished product, too.

Or will it be? The Yankees are overloaded with right-handed bats, with Gardner, Mike Tauchman , Mike Ford and Tyler Wade representing the only left-handed hitters on the roster.

The most logical spot to bring in a proven lefty hitter would be first base, where Ford and Luke Voit are the current options. Brandon Belt has been mentioned as a potential trade target, as has Kyle Schwarber , who theoretically could split left field and DH duties with Giancarlo Stanton .

Cashman said that despite his righty-heavy roster, he isn’t feeling any pressure to add a lefty hitter before Spring Training.

“It doesn’t mean that we’re not open-minded to it, but do we need to? No,” Cashman said. “Like everything else, we’ll evaluate opportunities that present themselves, and if we feel it makes us better, we’ll start to consider it. I’m not going to look to pursue a lefty if it doesn’t make us better.”

Austin Romine’s one-year, $4.1 million deal with the Tigers left the Yankees without their longtime backup catcher, but Cashman expressed confidence in Kyle Higashioka despite his relative inexperience; the 29-year-old has played in just 56 big league games over three seasons.

“If the season started today, we’re very comfortable with Higashioka being our backup catcher,” Cashman said. “Does that mean it’s going to be the case? I can’t say. But we’re very comfortable with where we’re at.”

The Yankees were said to have interest in Martín Maldonado -- who caught all of Cole’s starts after being reacquired by the Astros last summer -- but a source said New York is unlikely to sign a catcher to serve as Gary Sánchez ’s understudy.

Another potential area the Yankees could potentially address would be the addition of a veteran utility infielder, a spot currently manned by youngsters Wade and Thairo Estrada .

The Yankees could also look to trade Happ in order to add some payroll flexibility, as Jordan Montgomery and Domingo Germán (who is expected to face a suspension for an alleged domestic violence incident) provide rotation depth.

“If there are ways to improve the club that present themselves, we’ll consider it,” Cashman said. “We’re excited about the existing crew of players.”

With Cole in pinstripes and both Chapman and Gardner back in the fold, the bulk of the roster is set a week before Christmas. Although one might assume Cashman would feel a sense of relief to have the majority of his work already done, the GM made it clear that only one scenario will provide that feeling.

“The relief comes if we’re in the Canyon of Heroes,” Cashman said. “That’s when the relief comes.”

