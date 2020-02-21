What to watch for in each team's first spring game

The time has finally come -- baseball is back with Cactus League and Grapefruit League games beginning Friday with the Rangers and Royals at Surprise Stadium. There are a lot of exciting storylines as the exhibition action gets underway, so here's a look at what to watch for from each

The time has finally come -- baseball is back with Cactus League and Grapefruit League games beginning Friday with the Rangers and Royals at Surprise Stadium. There are a lot of exciting storylines as the exhibition action gets underway, so here's a look at what to watch for from each of the teams' first Spring Training games.

FRIDAY

Rangers at Royals, 3:05 p.m. ET

Rangers: Todd Frazier, signed as a free agent this offseason, will lead the Rangers' lineup for their first game of the Cactus League schedule. Frazier will be at third base and Danny Santana, the club’s Player of the Year in 2019, will start in center field. That’s likely to be his spot for Opening Day, but Texas remains intrigued by the possibility of using him as a utility player. Left-hander Kolby Allard will be on the mound. -- T.R. Sullivan

Royals: The Mike Matheny era begins for the Royals. Matheny replaced manager Ned Yost, who retired after last season with two World Series appearances and a World Series championship under his belt. Matheny, the former Cardinals manager, has elicited much enthusiasm in Kansas City's camp so far among the veterans and the prospects. Right-hander Jorge López, ticketed for the bullpen this season, will get the start. -- Jeffrey Flanagan

SATURDAY

Rays at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET

Rays: Jalen Beeks, Trevor Richards and Pete Fairbanks will take the mound as they begin their auditions to make the Opening Day roster. Beeks and Richards are looking to make the team as a long reliever, while Fairbanks, who recorded two saves last season, is vying for a role at the back end of the bullpen. -- Juan Toribio

Red Sox: Interim manager Ron Roenicke -- the interim tag is expected to be lifted soon -- makes his Grapefruit League debut in this Spring Training of transition for the Red Sox. Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez and and Jackie Bradley Jr. should be among those in the lineup. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been slowed in camp by a left ankle injury, so he won’t play. Same goes for third baseman Rafael Devers, whose arrival in camp was delayed by the birth of his daughter. Lefty Brian Johnson, who is a non-roster invitee this spring, will make the start as the competition for the fifth spot in the rotation starts. -- Ian Browne

Blue Jays at Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays: Trent Thornton gets the first shot to make his case for the No. 5 rotation job, a competition involving a half-dozen young arms, but all eyes will remain on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio as they look to make a big jump in their second season. -- Keegan Matheson

Yankees: J.A. Happ will draw the start as the Yankees open their Grapefruit League exhibition schedule. Fans will get a look at the new double-play combination of Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu, while Giancarlo Stanton is expected to bat in the heart of the Bombers’ lineup, aiming to enjoy a healthy spring after being limited to 18 regular-season games last year. -- Bryan Hoch

Mets at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. ET

Mets: In his first spring with the Mets, Marcus Stroman will attempt to show that he can back up his brash brand of confidence with results. Fresh off a winter focused on core strength and stability, Stroman will start the road half of a split squad in the Mets’ first day of Grapefruit League games. -- Anthony DiComo

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty will attempt to build off his historic second half last season right out of the gate this spring. The 24-year-old Cardinals ace will open Saturday’s game against the Mets at Roger Dean Stadium. -- Anne Rogers

Orioles at Braves, 1:05 p.m. ET

Orioles: Chandler Shepherd will get the ball in the O’s Grapefruit League opener, with Ty Blach to follow as Baltimore aims to stretch out several arms in a short time. Keep your eyes peeled for Adley Rutschman, the Orioles' No. 1 prospect, to see some late-innings action. MLB’s No. 4 prospect overall per MLB Pipeline, Rutschman raked in live batting practice on Wednesday, and it’ll be interesting to see how that sweet stroke translates during in-game action. -- Dawn Klemish

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker will send Félix Hernández to the mound for Atlanta's Grapefruit League opener. Hernandez is attempting to extend his career while battling for a spot in the rotation. Top offseason acquisition Marcell Ozuna will be among the veterans he rests during the early portion of the exhibition schedule. This will create more playing time for Cristian Pache and Drew Waters, who are two of MLB Pipeline’s top outfield prospects. -- Mark Bowman

Twins at Pirates, 1:05 p.m. ET

Twins: Keep your eyes peeled for any shenanigans as Rocco Baldelli makes the trek north to Bradenton, Fla., with his team for his first managerial matchup against Derek Shelton, his longtime friend and former bench coach. That Rays coaching tree is a very prank-happy bunch. Devin Smeltzer will get the start for his first look in the competition for the No. 5 starting role, but knowing Baldelli, don’t expect too many of the big boppers in the Bomba Squad’s lineup to make the bus trip. -- Do-Hyoung Park

Pirates: Derek Shelton will manage a Major League team for the first time as the Pirates host Shelton’s former team at LECOM Park for their Grapefruit League opener. Expect to see a lot of young Bucs, the core that new general manager Ben Cherington hopes to build an improving team around over the next few years, beginning with starter (and top prospect) Mitch Keller taking the mound. -- Adam Berry

Phillies at Tigers, 1:05 p.m. ET

Phillies: The Phillies are wasting no time ramping up the competition for the final spot in their starting rotation. Nick Pivetta, who hopes to win that job after being moved to the bullpen last season, will start Philadelphia’s Grapefruit League opener. Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Jake Arrieta are solidified as the top three pitchers in the rotation, while Zach Eflin is expected to be the No. 4 starter, though the Phils have said he is also competing alongside Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and left-hander Ranger Suárez for the final two spots. Nola will make his first start on Sunday, while Velasquez will get his first audition of the spring on Monday against the Orioles at Spectrum Field. -- Todd Zolecki

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera has been slugging like his old form in workouts after slimming down this offseason. Now it’s time to take that swing into the box against opposing pitching. C.J. Cron is also expected to make his Tigers debut, while manager Ron Gardenhire has a bevy of pitching prospects he can throw in a preview of better times to come in Motown. -- Jason Beck

Marlins at Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET

Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto, competing for a rotation spot, has been tabbed as Miami’s Grapefruit League opener starter. The 23-year-old made 15 starts and was 4-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 2019, after being promoted from Double-A Jacksonville. The Marlins haven’t officially announced their travel schedule, but the Grapefruit League schedule is the first time Miami fans will see newcomers like Jonathan Villar, a career middle infielder, who is getting a shot to play center field.-- Joe Frisaro

Mets: Two Mets will debut in the home half of a split squad -- one in the dugout, the other on the mound. The former is Luis Rojas, who is set to manage his first game exactly one month after taking the job. The latter is Rick Porcello, a free-agent signing designed to bolster the back of New York’s rotation. -- Anthony DiComo

Dodgers at Giants, 3:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers: Reigning National League MVP Award winner Cody Bellinger is expected to be in the opening starting lineup, but newly acquired right fielder Mookie Betts is not expected to make his Dodgers debut against the Giants. Tony Gonsolin has been named the starting pitcher by manager Dave Roberts. -- Ken Gurnick

Giants: The Giants will take the field for the first time under new manager Gabe Kapler, who will send right-hander Dereck Rodríguez to the mound for the club’s Cactus League opener. Buster Posey, Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt are among the veterans who are expected to make their spring debuts. -- Maria Guardado

Brewers at Rangers, 3:05 p.m. ET

Brewers: Josh Lindblom jokingly said it's “the greatest honor of my career,” which prompted this retort from manager Craig Counsell: “We've got to create some more honors for him, because that's not a good enough list. I think we can top that.” They were talking about Lindblom getting the nod for the first inning of Milwaukee’s Cactus League opener, offering the 32-year-old his first read against Major League hitters after pitching most of the past five years in South Korea. The Brewers are high enough on Lindblom that they signed him to a three-year deal based on the development of a good splitter and success overseas, where Lindblom won the KBO’s version of the Cy Young Award in each of the past two seasons, and he won the league's MVP Award last year. Will it translate to MLB? -- Adam McCalvy

Rangers: Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor will be in the lineup for the Rangers when they host the Brewers at Surprise. Gallo will be playing in his first game since July 23 as he was shut down for the final two months of the season because of surgery on his right hand. Right-hander Luke Farrell starts for Texas. He is competing for a spot in the bullpen after posting a 2.70 ERA in nine games at the end of last season. Also pitching for the Rangers is righty Nick Goody, who was acquired from the Indians in the offseason. -- T.R. Sullivan

Athletics at Cubs, 3:05 p.m. ET

Athletics: A.J. Puk kicks off Cactus League play as he takes the mound for an A’s starting rotation expected to be a strength of the club. Saturday’s game also marks the beginning of a five-man battle to fill the vacancy at second base. Austin Allen and Jonah Heim are also in contention for the backup catcher job, and with Sean Murphy being held out of games until early March, both will get their chance to prove themselves. -- Martin Gallegos

Cubs: A new era begins for the Cubs with manager David Ross at the helm. For the Cactus League opener, righty Alec Mills (a candidate for the rotation’s fifth spot) is scheduled to take the ball. Beyond the rotation competition this spring, Chicago will also have a wide-open race for bullpen jobs and a battle for the second base role. The Cubs will also be testing out a new leadoff hitter: Kris Bryant. -- Jordan Bastian

Angels at White Sox, 3:05 p.m. ET

Angels: The Angels open with split-squad action and new manager Joe Maddon said he doesn’t expect any regulars to play in either game. Non-roster right-hander Jake Thompson will start the game at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. Thompson pitched in Korea last year and has a career 4.87 ERA in parts of three seasons in the Majors. -- Rhett Bollinger

White Sox: Reynaldo López gets the Cactus League opener honors at Camelback Ranch. He featured a 5.38 ERA in 2019, ranked second worst among qualifiers, but he worked at the Mamba Academy in suburban Los Angeles this offseason to help improve focus and the mental side of his game, which López believes will pay dividends. López is a key cog in solidifying the team’s starting rotation. -- Scott Merkin

Reds at Indians, 3:05 p.m. ET

Reds: The Reds will be starting bullpen prospect Trey Antone in their Cactus League opener, but it still marks the start for the new-look club that made several additions in the offseason in an effort to contend in 2020. Lineups aren’t set, but this could be the first chance for Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas to play in their new uniforms. Shogo Akiyama is scheduled to make his debut on Sunday. -- Mark Sheldon

Indians: Because the injury bug has already started to spread through the Indians' starting rotation, there may be a few starting spots available. And one of those who is competing for a roster spot is Jefry Rodriguez, who will get the ball in the club’s spring opener against the Reds. The Tribe wanted to reward Rodriguez for his hard work over the winter, as he took three trips to the team’s Spring Training facility in Goodyear, played a couple of games for Estrellas Orientales and spent the rest of his time at the Indians' Dominican Academy. Before he went on the injured list for a shoulder strain last year, he pitched to 4.74 ERA in eight starts. -- Mandy Bell

Mariners at Padres, 3:10 p.m. ET

Mariners: Nestor Cortes, a left-hander acquired from the Yankees, is expected to get the start for a rebuilding Seattle club that will have its first chance to unveil some of the promising prospects in camp this spring. Cortes is contending for a long-relief role, and he’ll be followed by a string of relief candidates as manager Scott Servais begins sorting through his bullpen options. -- Greg Johns

Padres: On the surface, the Padres’ Opening Day rotation seems mostly settled. But Cal Quantrill and Michel Baez might have something to say about that. The two right-handers broke into the big leagues last season, and both impressed at times. They’ll get the ball for Saturday’s Cactus League opener, with Quantrill tentatively slated to pitch the first two innings. -- AJ Cassavell

Royals at Angels, 3:10 p.m. ET

Royals: Here we go: Right-hander Brady Singer, the Royals’ No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline and No. 59 overall in the top 100, will make his spring debut for new manager Mike Matheny in Tempe. Singer will pitch behind starter Scott Blewett. Singer, Kansas City's top pick in 2018, is expected to go two innings or 30-35 pitches. Right-hander Kyle Zimmer, the big story of last year’s camp when he unexpectedly made the club, is scheduled to pitch after Singer. -- Jeffrey Flanagan

Angels: The Angels open with split-squad action and new manager Joe Maddon said he doesn’t expect any regulars to play in either game. Non-roster right-hander Matt Ball will start the home opener at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Ball had a 4.81 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A last year. -- Rhett Bollinger

D-backs at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET

D-backs: Alex Young gets the start for the D-backs on Saturday as they open their Cactus League schedule. Young is facing an uphill battle for a spot in a crowded pool of rotation candidates. The left-hander was impressive last year after being called up from Triple-A Reno. Manager Torey Lovullo usually runs all his regulars out for the opener and then gives them the next day off, but this year he said he’s going to split them up a bit between the first two days. -- Steve Gilbert

Rockies: Can you tell much from the early Spring Training games? Maybe. Watch the hitting approach of the Rockies, who have been implementing changes to it since late last season. Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and David Dahl have been early devotees to new preparation methods and emphases, the theory being their success will reinforce the program to the whole organization. Righty Jeff Hoffman, competing for a spot at the back of the rotation, will start. -- Thomas Harding

Nationals at Astros, 6:05 p.m. ET

Nationals: The Nationals begin their pursuit of back-to-back World Series titles when they open Spring Training against the Astros, the team they beat in seven games to win it all last year. Max Scherzer is expected to take the mound. -- Jessica Camerato

Astros: New manager Dusty Baker, who replaced AJ Hinch, will face a club he managed from 2016-17 when the Astros face the Nationals in a rematch of last year’s World Series. Right-handed prospect Cristian Jaiver will be the starting pitcher. -- Brian McTaggart