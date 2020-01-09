These 5 White Sox are eligible for arbitration

CHICAGO -- The White Sox have five remaining arbitration-eligible players, with a deadline of 11 a.m. CT Friday for those players and the White Sox to exchange salary figures. It’s not a road frequently traveled by the White Sox, as 2018 cases won by Yolmer Sánchez and Avisaíl García marked

CHICAGO -- The White Sox have five remaining arbitration-eligible players, with a deadline of 11 a.m. CT Friday for those players and the White Sox to exchange salary figures.

It’s not a road frequently traveled by the White Sox, as 2018 cases won by Yolmer Sánchez and Avisaíl García marked the first time the White Sox went to arbitration with a player since Keith Foulke in 2001. Here are those five presently with the White Sox.

Alex Colomé

Colomé posted 30 saves and a 2.80 ERA for a 2019 squad out of contention shortly after the All-Star break. Colomé’s FIP was 4.08 and his ERA -- which was 2.02 in 36 games during the first half -- rose to 3.91 over 26 games after the All-Star break.

According to Cot’s Baseball Contracts, Colomé is projected to earn $9.5 million vs. the one-year, $7.325 million deal he agreed upon last January to avoid arbitration. Colomé has great value through the ability to close out games by any means necessary, with three blown saves in 33 opportunities in ’19. He also had a .191 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP, as well as a 1.60 ERA at Guaranteed Rate Field. With Aaron Bummer and newcomer Steve Cishek also in place, the White Sox have forged a solid late-inning crew.

Leury García

Second base remains open on the White Sox depth chart, with Nick Madrigal -- the No. 4 White Sox prospect, per MLB Pipeline -- unlikely to break camp with the team. García played only two games at this spot last season and could see some time there in ’20 but is more valuable to the team literally playing across the diamond.

The switch-hitter would be a right-handed hitting platoon candidate in right field with Nomar Mazara. García had 618 plate appearances in ’19, which were 17 more than his previous two seasons combined, hitting .279 with 27 doubles, 93 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. Cot’s projects Garcia to make $3.25 million in ’20 after agreeing on a one-year, $1.55 million to avoid arbitration in November ‘18.

Carlos Rodón

Rodón has the raw mound talent commensurate with being the No. 3 pick overall by the White Sox in the 2014 Draft. Staying healthy has been his biggest issue, with 39 starts combined over the past three seasons and seven in ‘19. The White Sox have two years of control remaining over the southpaw, who had Tommy John surgery last May and won’t be ready until sometime in the 2020 season’s second half. He has a 4.08 ERA with 519 strikeouts over 529 career innings. Rodón is projected to earn $4.25 million after agreeing upon a one-year, $4.2 million deal to avoid arbitration last January, but with the rotation currently full and Michael Kopech on his way back from Tommy John surgery even earlier, Rodón could see some relief work in ‘20.

Nomar Mazara

As of early January, Mazara is slated to be the team’s starting right fielder. His numbers are stronger against right-handed pitching, but manager Rick Renteria and general manager Rick Hahn have talked about untapped potential for the 24-year-old, who has 79 home runs and 95 doubles over four big league seasons with the Rangers. Cot’s projects Mazara to earn $5.75 million after agreeing to a one-year, $3.3 million deal last January with Texas to avoid arbitration.

Evan Marshall

Since the start of Cactus League late last February, the right-hander was a positive development for the White Sox bullpen. Marshall, 29, posted a 2.49 ERA over 55 games -- and a 1.29 ERA over 26 games at home. Marshall fits into the late-inning mix along with Colomé, Bummer and Cishek, although he probably won’t be the featured right-handed setup man as he was last season. Cot’s projects Marshall with a $1.25 million salary in his first year of arbitration.