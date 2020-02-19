White Sox ready to reap rewards of rebuild

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The words “White Sox” and “playoff contention” have been joined together during Spring Training for the first time since at least 2016. Even taking into consideration the team’s vast improvement, those words coming from the White Sox players have still drawn a few incredulous social media responses,

Even taking into consideration the team’s vast improvement, those words coming from the White Sox players have still drawn a few incredulous social media responses, especially with a few mentions of World Series title possibilities. But the White Sox aren’t necessarily being unrealistic, as much as they have made it through a tough three years of rebuilding and finally feel as if the light at the end of the tunnel is visible.

“It’s been tough on everybody,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “Not just coaches. Not just the front office, but fans and people who work for the club in sales, who have been presented with a challenge in terms of trying to increase sponsorship or sell tickets.

“But we entered this process knowing as an organization what it was going to entail. The short-term frustration we felt was going to be worth the long-term benefit. Now we are just on the precipice of entering that stage here.”

This rebuild officially began at the 2016 Winter Meetings when Chris Sale was traded to the Red Sox. It’s certainly not easy to deal arguably the best pitcher in franchise history, just as it wasn’t any easier to move left-handed starter José Quintana or outfielder Adam Eaton.

Those moves brought back third baseman Yoán Moncada , left fielder Eloy Jiménez and right-handed pitchers Michael Kopech , Lucas Giolito , Reynaldo López , Dylan Cease and Dane Dunning . All but Kopech and Dunning will be team centerpieces at the 2020 outset, with Kopech and Dunning figuring to play equally important roles over the next five or six years once their roads back from Tommy John surgery are complete.

Building a self-sustained organization was the target for Hahn, executive vice president Ken Williams and the front office, all the while knowing they would have to complete their work by going outside as they did during this past offseason or supplement as they moved along in their prime contention window. There’s front-line talent in place, with depth built up behind.

“Now it’s time for us to start to climb this year,” White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said. “Hopefully it takes us to the playoffs. That’s certainly the goal, getting to the playoffs and eventually to win championships. I’m just happy it looks like the playing field has been leveled and now we have a fair chance.”

Talking about a different clubhouse feel in the early stages of Spring Training seems almost as cliché as players arriving in the best shape of their career. But there is a noticeable difference with the White Sox, a feeling of real hope.

Manager Rick Renteria has meetings with his charges every morning before taking the field. But he explained Thursday’s meeting will be shorter because it’s evident in the players’ eyes they are ready to go.

“They don’t really need to hear me doing a whole lot of different things,” Renteria said. “They want to go to work. It’s a great thing to see.”

Rebuilds clearly are not enjoyable, especially in those first few years. So, excuse the White Sox if they are a little fired up about 2020 after making it through the first stage of this process.

“I now know what the Cubs and Houston and all the other teams we’ve seen rebuild have gone through. It’s no fun,” Cooper said. “Now it looks like better times ahead. You don’t go through these trials and tribulations and continue to work hard and not get rewarded.”

“We certainly expect there to be brighter years ahead,” Hahn said. “But we knew we were going to pay a cost for it on the front end. It wasn’t easy on anybody.”

