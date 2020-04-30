Inbox: Is White Sox roster as talented as '06?

CHICAGO -- Welcome to the return of the White Sox Inbox. I truly hope everyone is safe and healthy, and I want to thank everyone who submitted questions. Here’s this week’s inquiries. Does the current White Sox roster have more talent than the 2006 White Sox (the most talented White

CHICAGO -- Welcome to the return of the White Sox Inbox. I truly hope everyone is safe and healthy, and I want to thank everyone who submitted questions. Here’s this week’s inquiries.

Does the current White Sox roster have more talent than the 2006 White Sox (the most talented White Sox team in the modern era)? -- @bdlatt

The 2006 White Sox team probably had more talent than the '05 World Series champs, and that ’05 team, with its 99 wins and 11-1 postseason record, still ranks as one of the more underrated groups to win it all. I would go with '06 over '20 overall, not factoring in the high-leverage innings that ’06 group played in ’05.

This 2020 lineup is going to be loaded from top to bottom, but there are a few questions to be answered pitching-wise. There’s plenty of talent in the rotation and the bullpen, but some injury issues exist and some under performance from last year to be figured out. But Rick Renteria’s crew might be the best team the White Sox have had, pure talent-wise and talent depth-wise, since '08.

I miss the White Sox. Not so much of a question but a general statement. -- @Vyse34

To be honest, I miss baseball overall. That’s not really an answer but an overall agreement with you.

I missed the NCAA Tournament, which Juwan Howard’s Michigan squad clearly was going to win. I miss the NBA. I miss the NHL. We all miss a lot of things, but we are all going to get through this pandemic.

Have you been practicing your bunting during this stay-at-home period? -- @NWI_Steve

My place is a little bit cluttered, which is a kind assessment of my housekeeping ability, so it would be tough to execute a proper bunt. I’m one of the apparently few people around baseball who doesn’t hate the bunt, when used in the right situation. For support, I will point out the 2005 White Sox knocked out 200 home runs but also topped the American League with 53 sacrifice bunts.

Do you feel that the depiction of the Chicago White Sox as villains in the classic 1994 film "Major League II" has hurt their national perception over the last 25 years? -- @ZimmermanSXM

It’s an interesting proposition, but the White Sox weren’t the villains in that movie, from what I remember. Then again, I barely remember what I had for dinner Monday. It seemingly was as much about the Indians overcoming their satisfaction from being good the year before and, of course, Jack Parkman as the real villain. As a side note, Parkman is played by David Keith, who is a phenomenal actor. Watch his movie from 1983, "The Lords of Discipline," if you have a chance.

Can we get carryout concessions from Guaranteed Rate Field? I need me a churro and a brat. -- @djcermak

I’ll run this by the White Sox. I bet a number of people would stop by for pickup of the churros, elotes and that huge ice cream sundae. Or just to get a look at the ballpark. I’m partial to their turkey burger, by the way.

I’m very curious as to whom the fans feel was or is the most underappreciated Sox player of the last say 40 years? My vote would be Jermaine Dye . -- Greg, Chicago

Dye would be a good choice for all he accomplished in a somewhat quiet manner. I don’t think Magglio Ordonez gets enough credit for his elite production on the South Side, although Paul Konerko calls him the most talented teammate he ever had.

There’s a long list we could go through, so let’s open it up to the other readers and fans and see what they decide.

How do you see the starting eight looking in two years, including prospects like Nick Madrigal and Luis Robert , and pieces from potential trades you’d like to see? -- Adam, Las Vegas, Nev. (originally Country Club Hills, Ill.)

It’s somewhat difficult to put everything together in this uncertain period, so I’m going to stick with players currently in the organization. When you say two years, I’m also assuming the 2022 season is the focus.

I’ll go with Andrew Vaughn at first, José Abreu at DH, Madrigal at second, Tim Anderson at shortstop, Yoán Moncada at third, Eloy Jiménez , Robert and Micker Adolfo -- my surprise pick -- from left to right. And Yasmani Grandal at catcher.

Scott Merkin has covered the White Sox for MLB.com since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @scottmerkin and Facebook and listen to his podcast.