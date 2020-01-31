Inbox: Could Kopech pitch out of the bullpen?

CHICAGO – Welcome to the first post-SoxFest White Sox Inbox, meaning Spring Training is just under two weeks away in Glendale, Ariz. I want to thank all the people who stopped by, introduced themselves and talked baseball during the two days at McCormick Place West last weekend. Now, let’s move

CHICAGO – Welcome to the first post-SoxFest White Sox Inbox, meaning Spring Training is just under two weeks away in Glendale, Ariz. I want to thank all the people who stopped by, introduced themselves and talked baseball during the two days at McCormick Place West last weekend. Now, let’s move to the inquiries.

Would the White Sox use Michael Kopech as a reliever à la Chris Sale in 2010 to ease him back later this season? How many innings will be his cap for 2020, whether in Triple-A or the Majors?

Greg, @gjewett

Kopech will be a starting pitcher, most likely at Triple-A Charlotte to begin the 2020 season. He will be a starting pitcher when he returns to the White Sox and should be a starting pitcher for many years to come, although he certainly would make for a dominant closer. In 2018, Kopech threw a career-high 140 2/3 innings between Charlotte and four starts with the White Sox.

The White Sox want to ease him back into action following his extended recovery from Tommy John surgery, but I would guess 170 innings makes sense for this season. I can’t stress enough Kopech’s high character, willingness to give back through charitable endeavors and really addressing any topic put before him with in-depth thought. He will play well at the big league level beyond his on-field ability.

If both Zack Collins and James McCann hit well in the first half of the season, do the Sox let McCann go at the Trade Deadline?

Sam, Ft. Wayne, Ind., @showtimesamm

McCann, who was a 2019 All-Star, remains firmly in the White Sox catching picture even after the important free agent addition of Yasmani Grandal . But it was general manager Rick Hahn who said at SoxFest there are no untouchables in terms of trades, and other teams should have interest in a player of McCann’s skill and great work ethic and preparation. I’m not sure it’s tied to Collins as much as what they could get in return if the situation arose.

Who wins a home run derby between you, @JRFegan and @VinnieDuber?

Luke, Chicago, @lstanczyk

Let’s just say in my athletic prime, I had the rare and unheard of 110 grade power according to the scouts. Of course, my athletic prime lasted about six months some 35 years ago. I was part of a dorm championship softball team at the University of Michigan.

If Kopech comes back strong, should we consider a six-man rotation?

Scott, Midlothian, Ill., @SkykoSkotty

I remember executive vice president Ken Williams wanting to go to a six-man rotation at the start of 2006, when he was the team’s general manager, due to the staff’s innings total and high leverage innings pitched during the World Series title run of 2005. It ultimately didn’t happen then, and I’m fairly certain it won’t happen in ’20 unless it’s a modified six-man. Starting pitchers like their set routine.

Best hope for the return of Carlos Rodón this year?

Mike, Homewood, Ill., @MJK171002

It sounds like after the All-Star break from what has been discussed by the team. It will be interesting to see how the White Sox operate when Kopech and Rodón are ready, with five solid starters in place. But as Hahn has said, having an abundance of talent is a good problem to have.

There has been a lot of talk about who will be the leadoff man come Opening Day, from TA7 [Tim Anderson] to [Leury] García to [Yasmani] Grandal. I’ve heard them all. Who do you believe will be the leadoff man come Opening Day and for the future? Bonus question: Who leads the White Sox in home runs in 2020?

Mike, Phoenix, @Be_Like_Mike20

I’d go with García as the leadoff man at the start of the season, although Grandal would be a good choice as well. Luis Robert eventually moves into that role, but White Sox manager Rick Renteria has talked about easing him into the lineup at the outset and hitting him lower.

As for the White Sox home run leader, I’ll go with Eloy Jiménez.

What impact has this offseason had on ticket sales?

Doug, Kansas City, Mo., @KCBundesliga

Brooks Boyer, the White Sox senior vice president of sales and marketing, told me at SoxFest the team is already past where it ended up last year in full season tickets. White Sox fans have been greatly connected to this rebuild from Day 1, intently studying the prospects even with the big league losses piling up. They are ready to watch winning baseball beginning in ’20.

Do you think the White Sox will lose 25 games this season or will it be closer to 35 games?

@sugaragus35

The White Sox will lose 25 games this year. The White Sox will lose 35 games this year, and in fact, combine those totals and the White Sox are all but certain to lose 60 in ’20. This team will be decidedly improved from 2019, and the best prediction I can give now is it will play meaningful games in September.

