Inbox: Who gets the ball on Opening Day?

CHICAGO – Welcome to the first White Sox Inbox of 2020. Let’s take a look at the inquiries. Who starts Opening Day? Lucas Giolito, or give the ball to the veteran Dallas Keuchel? If it's Giolito, does Yasmani Grandal start behind the plate, or is it Giolito's personal catcher, James

CHICAGO – Welcome to the first White Sox Inbox of 2020. Let’s take a look at the inquiries.

Who starts Opening Day? Lucas Giolito , or give the ball to the veteran Dallas Keuchel ? If it's Giolito, does Yasmani Grandal start behind the plate, or is it Giolito's personal catcher, James McCann ?

-- Mike, St. Charles, Mo., @MikeSox56

It should be Giolito on Opening Day against the Royals. Giolito’s physical, mechanical and mental adjustments turned him into a 2019 American League Cy Young Award contender after a brutal '18, pinning the right-hander atop the White Sox rotation. He also has a 6-2 record with a 2.75 ERA over 12 career starts against the Royals, the opening opponent of the decade at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Will Leury García or Danny Mendick start the year as the second baseman until Nick Madrigal is ready?

-- Eddie, Chicago, @ejasso87

As of Jan.17, my guess is Mendick, although I’m not sure either player is viewed by the White Sox as an everyday player at one position with their value coming in a utility role. I’m also guessing the starting second baseman might not be on the roster at this point -- and I’m not just talking Madrigal.

Assuming McCann stays on the roster, what happens to Zack Collins this year?

-- Noah, Schaumburg, Ill., @Noahs_Ark_2X2

I talked to Collins during the White Sox hitters minicamp this week, and he really sounds confident. it seems as if he gets it after going through his big league debut struggles in 2019, if that makes any sense. I had the same sense earlier in the offseason talking to right-handed reliever Zack Burdi , who is healthy and ready to go.

As manager Rick Renteria said, Collins will hit. It’s about his development as a catcher, and to that end, he’s staying in Arizona for an extra week beyond the hitters minicamp to work with Grandal. The 26-man active roster this season will give Collins a chance to stick with Grandal and McCann.

How much concern should we have over what looks to be a subpar defense?

-- Kevin, Chicago, @KevinZarlengo

It’s concern enough where Renteria mentioned it without being asked during a conference call on Wednesday, listing defensive focus as a priority from Day 1 of Spring Training. Gold Glove Award winner Yolmer Sánchez is gone, although Madrigal is projected at the same level of excellence at second. With ground ball-oriented pitchers such as Keuchel and even Gio Gonzalez , the infield defense will be a key for a team with the fourth-highest overall errors total in 2019.

How do Micker Adolfo and Luis Alexander Basabe fit in the White Sox long-term plans? Do they still project them being impact players?

-- Mark, Channahon, Ill, @MarkMyWords35

It seems to be primarily about staying healthy for both young players, because the talent certainly is there. I’ve known Adolfo since shortly after he joined the organization, and I always thought he had the personality to be a star in this city if he took off at the big league level. Both currently rank in that next tier of prospect depth, being a little overlooked at this point because of the high-caliber young players arriving at the big league level.

Does Madrigal break camp with the White Sox? If not, when does he get called up? Are he and Luis Robert the one-two punch in the lineup this year with Yoán Moncada sliding deeper in the order?

-- Tommy, Nashville, Tenn., @T_K_White

My guess is Madrigal does not break camp with the team, and my guess on his ultimate arrival is sometime in May. But as general manager Rick Hahn has stated previously, the good ones have a way of forcing the issue. Madrigal and Robert might eventually be a one-two punch, but look for Renteria to ease them from lower to higher in the lineup as the season progresses.

Prediction for which game Robert hits his first homer or steals his first base? If not home games, then when is his first homer at Guaranteed Rate Field?

-- Jon, Chicago, @jonnyg22

Robert will steal his first base on Opening Day, March 26, and he’ll hit his first career homer on March 29, also at home. One disclaimer: If the weather for opening weekend is in the 30s or 40s -- with strong gusting winds -- I reserve the right to adjust my homer prediction.

Do you think the White Sox can make it to the postseason this year without a further trade?

-- Choi, Korea

The White Sox will play meaningful games in September, but there’s still ground to be made up to chase down the Twins and Indians. It’s to be expected for a team with 72 wins in 2019, even with its tremendous offseason. Chicago isn't done making moves, whether it’s in the next few weeks, Spring Training or at the July Trade Deadline.

Scott Merkin has covered the White Sox for MLB.com since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @scottmerkin and Facebook and listen to his podcast.