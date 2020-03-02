9 must-see White Sox artifacts at Hall of Fame

There is a lot of history when it comes to the White Sox. They started in 1901, went to the postseason nine times and won three World Series titles, the most recent coming in 2005, when they swept the Astros. It was Chicago’s first championship since 1917, when right-hander Eddie

There is a lot of history when it comes to the White Sox. They started in 1901, went to the postseason nine times and won three World Series titles, the most recent coming in 2005, when they swept the Astros. It was Chicago’s first championship since 1917, when right-hander Eddie Cicotte had a Major League-leading 28 wins and a 11.5 WAR, per Baseball-Reference.

The White Sox have had a lot of great players over the years, from Frank Thomas and his booming bat to left-hander Wilbur Wood and his knuckleball, which fooled hitters on a daily basis. Currently, the team has a consistent power hitter in José Abreu, who drove in 123 runs last year. And who can forget shortstop Tim Anderson, who won his first batting title with a .335 average in 2019?

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s collection of more than 40,000 three-dimensional pieces contains artifacts that tell the story of the game’s legendary players, moments and triumphs. Beginning in late March and running through 2020, the Museum will share some of those memorable artifacts through a new limited-time experience: Starting Nine, which features nine artifacts from each of the 30 current MLB franchises.

1) Baseball reward

Fun facts: Before rings became the standard for championship jewelry, baseball awarded watch fobs and lapel pins to its World Series-winning players. This White Sox diamond-crested gold fob from 1906 -- with red, white and blue enameling -- is among the most detailed and engaging championship emblems of the pre-ring era.

2) Kid Gleason uniform

Fun facts: Responding to America's recent entry into World War I, the White Sox unveiled these star-spangled uniforms in the 1917 World Series against the New York Giants. This uniform was worn by Chicago coach Kid Gleason, who later returned to the Series as the manager of the ill-fated '19 "Black Sox."

3) Great like a Fox

Fun facts: Nellie Fox, who spent 14 seasons at second base for the White Sox, wore this jersey during his MVP season of 1959. During that same season, Fox was named to the All-Star team, won a Gold Glove Award and led Chicago to the World Series against the Dodgers.

4) Veeck’s pinwheel

Fun facts: One year after buying the White Sox in 1959, baseball maverick Bill Veeck installed his successful “exploding scoreboard” behind the center-field bleachers at Comiskey Park. This pinwheel, featuring 384 light bulbs, was one of eight that adorned the top of the revolutionary scoreboard.

5) Little Louie’s jersey

Fun facts: Shortstop Luis Aparicio, a nine-time Gold Glove Award winner and 13-time All-Star, collected nine American League stolen-base titles and set numerous defensive records. He personified the 1950s Go-Go Sox, playing with Chicago from '56-62, and again from '68-70, when he wore this jersey.

6) They wear short shorts

Fun facts: Veeck shook up traditionalists in 1976 when he announced one of his most unusual promotions, short pants. While he introduced the uniform in a Spring Training press conference, Veeck waited until August to debut the shorts on the diamond. The White Sox went 2-1 in their three games wearing shorts.

7) Something to Dye for

Fun facts: Right fielder Jermaine Dye wore this jersey in Game 4 of the 2005 World Series, when he drove in the game's only run and ensured a Chicago sweep of the Astros. Dye hit .438 in the Series, drove in three runs and won the MVP.

8) Glove work

Fun facts: Entering the game as a ninth-inning defensive replacement, center fielder Dewayne Wise used this glove to rob the Rays’ Gabe Kapler of a home run and preserve Mark Buehrle's perfect game on July 23, 2009. Buehrle retired the next two batters to complete his masterpiece.

9) The president’s jacket

Fun facts: President Barack Obama, a White Sox fan, wore this jacket for his ceremonial first pitch of the 2009 All-Star Game in St. Louis. Mr. Obama donated the jacket in '14, when he became the first sitting President of the United States to visit the Hall of Fame.

