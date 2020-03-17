Where the White Sox roster battles stand

CHICAGO -- The 2020 White Sox were a fairly well-constructed team moving into Spring Training, with very few roster decisions needing to be finalized. One month later, there appear to be even fewer questions to be answered. But here’s a look at a few White Sox position battles to be

CHICAGO -- The 2020 White Sox were a fairly well-constructed team moving into Spring Training, with very few roster decisions needing to be finalized. One month later, there appear to be even fewer questions to be answered.

But here’s a look at a few White Sox position battles to be decided once Major League Baseball resumes action.

26th man

Yermin Mercedes was trying to hit his way onto the roster through an electric offensive showing during Spring Training, but the fullback-like catcher was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday with Zack Collins in what the team termed as procedural roster moves. So the 26th man looks as if it will come down to Cheslor Cuthbert , Nicky Delmonico or possibly Andrew Romine .

The 27-year-old Cuthbert gives the White Sox options at first and third base, and he knocked out three home runs during Spring Training. Delmonico, an always popular clubhouse figure with the White Sox, looked healthy again and provides the White Sox an important left-handed bat off the bench. Romine, a 34-year-old switch-hitter, has played across the entire diamond.

It’s all about what manager Rick Renteria wants in that last spot, a thought process that could possibly change when the team eventually reassembles.

“Again, I think depending on where we are at when we come down to the final decision as to who we take, there’s going to be a few components that we think about,” said Renteria in a recent interview during Spring Training. “But we aren’t going to lock ourselves into anything.”

Second base

The most intriguing pre-Spring Training battle for the White Sox has been left with little intrigue.

Nick Madrigal -- the team’s top pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and the No. 40 prospect overall per MLB Pipeline -- will eventually become the team’s second baseman, but he will most likely open the season at Triple-A Charlotte, and Leury García will almost certainly serve as the Opening Day second baseman. Look for Danny Mendick to be the primary utility infielder, although the 22nd-rounder in the 2015 MLB Draft takes nothing for granted.

Mendick also sees the future value of the 23-year-old Madrigal.

“He’s consistent,” Mendick said. “Everything he does, the work he does before the game, before the light turns on, it’s all consistent. He’s very sound with his approach. He’s a good ballplayer. He can pick it and stuff like that. You ask Nick, we both are going to make each other better.”

8th reliever

Seven White Sox relievers appear to be bullpen locks in Alex Colomé, Aaron Bummer, Steve Cishek, Kelvin Herrera, Jimmy Cordero, Jace Fry and Evan Marshall, with Fry on his way back from back issues sidelining him during camp. And right-hander Carson Fulmer , the team’s top pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, has a strong case for that eighth spot.

Fulmer is out of options, but he also struck out 11 and walked three while posting a 1.86 ERA over 9 2/3 innings during Cactus League action. The White Sox could opt for a third southpaw in non-roster invite Adalberto Mejia or go young with a pitcher such as Codi Heuer. But Fulmer seems to be the most logical choice.

Scott Merkin has covered the White Sox for MLB.com since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @scottmerkin and Facebook and listen to his podcast.