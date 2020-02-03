White Sox Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

CHICAGO -- The White Sox put together an exceptional offseason, one during which they hit on every one of their targets, via free agency or trade, in helping transform the rebuild into a contending phase. But the time for talk has come to a close. With Spring Training starting in

CHICAGO -- The White Sox put together an exceptional offseason, one during which they hit on every one of their targets, via free agency or trade, in helping transform the rebuild into a contending phase. But the time for talk has come to a close.

With Spring Training starting in just over a week, the 2020 White Sox need to represent that work on the field beginning in Arizona. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions regarding the team’s Spring Training stay in Glendale.

Pitchers and catchers report date

February 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

February 12, the same as report day

Full squad report date

February 17

First full-squad workout

February 17, the same as report day

New faces to know

Catcher Yasmani Grandal, left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, left-handed pitcher Gio González, designated hitter Edwin Encarnación, right-handed pitcher Steve Cishek and outfielder Nomar Mazara

Top prospects to know

Outfielder Luis Robert (No. 3 prospect overall per MLB Pipeline), right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech (No. 20 overall), first baseman Andrew Vaughn (No. 16), second baseman Nick Madrigal (No. 40 overall), catcher Zack Collins and outfielder Micker Adolfo.

Where is the facility?

Camelback Ranch, 10710 W. Camelback Road, Glendale, Ariz.

Can fans attend workouts?

Workouts are open to the fans. They take place on the back fields of the White Sox complex at Camelback Ranch and usually start somewhere between 9:30-10 a.m. Based on comments from manager Rick Renteria, fans can expect an emphasis on defense throughout the workouts.

First game

February 22 vs. the Angels at Camelback Ranch, 2:05 p.m. CT.

First TV game

Six Cactus League games will be broadcast by NBC Sports Chicago, with the first one coming on Feb. 24 against the Dodgers at Camelback. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will broadcast all six televised games. There will be 13 additional webcasts on whitesox.com, beginning on Feb. 22 at 2:05 p.m. CT when the White Sox host the Angels. Russ Langer and Rich King will handle the webcasts.

Other notable games

The White Sox face the Cubs on March 6 in Mesa at 2:05 p.m. CT, and the Cubs visit the White Sox on March 13 at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Last Cactus League game in Arizona

March 22, vs. the D-backs at 2:05 p.m. CT.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

The D-backs host the White Sox for two games at Chase Field on March 23 at 8:40 p.m. CT and March 24 at 2:40 p.m. CT.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

The White Sox open the regular season on Thursday, March 26, at home at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Royals with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT. The teams have an off-day the following day.

Scott Merkin has covered the White Sox for MLB.com since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @scottmerkin and Facebook and listen to his podcast.