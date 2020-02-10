Who has the best bullpen in the NL West?

It seems fitting that we would finish up our Around the Horn series by looking at the position that wraps up most games -- the bullpen. Here’s an early look at how the five bullpens in the National League West stand right now: The best: Padres The Padres had already

It seems fitting that we would finish up our Around the Horn series by looking at the position that wraps up most games -- the bullpen.

Here’s an early look at how the five bullpens in the National League West stand right now:

The best: Padres

The Padres had already built a lockdown bullpen before this past weekend. Then they landed Emilio Pagán from Tampa Bay on Saturday night. Suddenly, San Diego is a serious contender for the best bullpen in baseball, much less the NL West. Closer Kirby Yates is coming off a season in which he posted a 1.19 ERA with an absolutely ridiculous 15 strikeouts per nine innings. The Padres added an excellent right/left complement of setup men in front of Yates, too, in Pagán and Drew Pomeranz -- who signed a four-year deal this winter. But the true strength of the San Diego 'pen is its depth. José Castillo , Andres Munoz , Craig Stammen and Matt Strahm could all fill important roles. Plus, a deep group of big-time arms in the Minors should protect against injuries and the usual bullpen volatility.

D-backs

The D-backs will open the year with a different closer for the fourth consecutive season. Right-hander Archie Bradley will get the nod after being the primary setup man in each of the previous three seasons. Bradley essentially filled the closer’s role in the final few months of 2019, though manager Torey Lovullo stayed away from officially proclaiming him as such. The club added a pair of right-handed free agents -- Junior Guerra and Héctor Rondón -- to help get the ball to Bradley. Kevin Ginkel , who pitched well after making his big league debut in the second half last year, figures to get big outs in the bullpen as well. Andrew Chafin returns as the team’s primary left-hander. Yoan López , who has shown flashes of dominating stuff over the past two seasons, returns, and Stefan Crichton and Jimmie Sherfy could also force their way onto the roster at some point. If Merrill Kelly doesn’t make the rotation, he could be the long man, and if Alex Young is not in the rotation, he could be kept as a second lefty in the pen if he’s not optioned to Triple-A Reno as starting pitching depth.

Dodgers

Kenley Jansen is the closer, and Dodgers fans better hope that doesn’t change, because if it does, it means trouble. Jansen dedicated the offseason to regaining his All-Star form, and there really is no obvious alternative, considering Joe Kelly ’s inconsistency and reclamation project Blake Treinen 's 4.91 ERA last year. One intriguing but long-shot option would be moving top pitching prospect Dustin May to late-inning relief, which would hold down his innings for rotation use later in the season. Kelly and Pedro Báez are right-handed setup men, and Adam Kolarek is the primary lefty. Jimmy Nelson , Julio Urías and Alex Wood provide depth if they don’t make the rotation. Dylan Floro , Tony Gonsolin , Caleb Ferguson and Scott Alexander will be among those fighting for a spot. One intriguing name to keep an eye on is flame-thrower Brusdar Graterol , whom the Dodgers picked up from the Twins in exchange for Kenta Maeda.

Giants

The Giants will enter Spring Training with plenty of spots up for grabs in their bullpen, which lost All-Star closer Will Smith to free agency this offseason. Veteran left-hander Tony Watson will return and likely be the front-runner to begin the regular season as the closer, though San Francisco has a few youngsters who also profile as potential back-end options, including Trevor Gott , Shaun Anderson and Jandel Gustave . Tyler Rogers , Sam Coonrod and Wandy Peralta showed flashes of promise last season and will have the opportunity to compete for relief jobs this spring, along with hard-throwing right-hander Dany Jimenez , who was selected by the Giants in the Rule 5 Draft in December. Dereck Rodríguez , Andrew Suárez and Conner Menez will come into camp as starters, though they could end up carving out roles in the bullpen as long relievers or swingmen. Non-roster invitee Jerry Blevins could also be an intriguing candidate to watch, but the new three-batter minimum rule will create a new challenge for the 36-year-old veteran, who has made a career as a lefty specialist.

Rockies

The Rockies are looking at the intersection of two plans: They spent $106 million on closer Wade Davis , righty setup man Bryan Shaw and lefty setup man Jake McGee three years ago, in contracts due to end after this season. The plan was for them to lead the 'pen and transition smoothly to less expensive relievers by 2021. Well, last year got messy. But because of the money spent, the Rockies have to stick with the original plan. The good news is that righty Scott Oberg is coming off a career year, Jairo Díaz showed the velocity and poise long predicted of him and Carlos Estévez began harnessing his control. The Rockies have quietly acquired relievers with attributes -- starting with righty Jesus Tinoco in 2015; righties Joe Harvey and Wes Parsons and lefties James Pazos and Phillip Diehl last year; and righty Tyler Kinley (waiver claim from the Marlins) and lefty Tim Collins (a standout with the Royals a few years back) this winter. They’ve developed righty Yency Almonte and highly ranked lefty prospect Ben Bowden . Will this collection meld into gold or crumble to dust?