Is the AL East a done deal, or still up for grabs?
On the day Gerrit Cole tried on the Yankees pinstripes, then hoisted a piece of sun-faded poster board from his childhood, the ace spoke confidently about his new club's chances of accomplishing its goal of a World Series championship.
In the wake of Tuesday’s blockbuster transaction that removed
“Pressure is a privilege,” Cole said that day. “Pressure comes in situations in September and October because you played well all year. I came eight hours away from getting a ring [in 2019]. I felt like I could see the light underneath the door, and then it was slammed shut in our face. I'm as hungry as ever to finish that challenge. In my opinion, there would be no better place to do it than New York.”
The first step, of course, will be securing the American League East -- the goal that manager Aaron Boone outlined to his players on the first day of Spring Training in 2019, and almost certainly will do again over the next several weeks.
Coming off a 103-win season in which they overcame a Major League-record 30 players (39 stints) on the injured list and won their first division title since 2012, the Yankees were already forecast as AL East favorites before the Boston swap. You would think that weakening the Red Sox would solidify the Yanks’ chances of a repeat, but then consider that New York was 14-5 against Boston last season, outscoring its rivals 125-104 (50 of those runs were scored during the arena frenzy of the London Series).
Regardless, the Yankees are a team built to win immediately, so anything short of that would be considered failure. Their rotation went from a concern to a strength with the addition of Cole, whose arrival should help overcome the early-season absence of
“We feel like we've been incredibly close now for the last few years, and we've added one of the best players in the game to the mix,” Boone said. “And so [a championship] will certainly be the goal and the expectation. We welcome that expectation.”
One underreported aspect of the trade: Betts’ relocation to Southern California may prompt celebration among the Rays’ pitching staff. Betts has pummeled Tampa Bay’s pitchers over the years, owning 16 career home runs against them, the second most for him against any team (he has 20 against Baltimore). As a team, the Rays are 35-41 against the Red Sox since 2016, but it’s also worth noting that they went 12-7 against Boston last season.
In addition to what might arguably be the best starting rotation in the division, the Rays have also added
The Blue Jays are hoping that significant changes to their rotation will translate to considerable movement in the standings, including a possible run at a Wild Card spot. With a bona fide ace in Korean left-hander
Thanks to the emergence of some of the game’s brightest future stars in
“Realistically, the goal is to make the playoffs,” Shoemaker said. “That’s our goal, to go out there and win. And we know with the pieces that we added, and potentially more pieces that we could be adding, we know that’s always the mindset and we know that’s very realistic. We’ve just got to go out there and do it and play as a team and do it together.” -- Alexis Brudnicki
Even without Betts and Price, Boston still has plenty of talent and could stay in the mix for a Wild Card spot.
The Red Sox will need to replace Price, but ace
“I still think we are going to be a great team,” Eovaldi told reporters Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla. “It’s hard to look at the big picture right now, but once everything gets underway and players get out there and do our job and compete and win ballgames, it makes things a lot easier for everybody.” -- Ian Browne
