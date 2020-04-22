Calhoun, Rangers back in cages at Globe Life

ARLINGTON -- Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun is back taking batting practice. Calhoun looked in good form swinging a bat in the cages at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. The Rangers' new ballpark is open for limited workouts for the players while baseball is still shut down during the COVID-19 crisis.

Calhoun looked in good form swinging a bat in the cages at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. The Rangers' new ballpark is open for limited workouts for the players while baseball is still shut down during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I felt good,” Calhoun said. “I have been lifting and hitting soft toss, but today was the first time hitting full-blown off the machine. It was good.”

Calhoun was joined by Joey Gallo , Elvis Andrus , Nick Solak , Danny Santana and Jose Trevino . Gallo was getting some real work inside the cages while taking a break from his amazing run in the MLB The Show Players League.

In case you’ve lost track of Joey's wins, we’ve got you covered. pic.twitter.com/7TdLbTnvI9 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 21, 2020

Globe Life Field was made available only after the facilities went through a professional cleaning and sanitation process. Players still must follow all social-distancing protocols.

Calhoun would not have been taking batting practice if the season had opened on time. He sustained a fractured jaw March 8 when he was hit by a pitch during a Cactus League game against the Dodgers. Calhoun was expected to start the season on the injured list, but the injury wasn’t as serious as first believed and he has made great progress in his recovery. He has gained back most of his strength, and on Monday, he took ground balls and fly balls at Globe Life Field.

“Everything is feeling normal,” Calhoun said. “It was terrible at first ... I don’t remember half of it. But it’s all good now. The good thing is I won’t miss any time.”