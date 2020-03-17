Calhoun (fractured jaw) returns to Texas
ARLINGTON -- Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun, who fractured his jaw in a Spring Training game on March 8, is back in Texas after being cleared to travel, the club said Tuesday. Other than his jaw, Calhoun has no other physical symptoms. He flew back to Texas with the team Monday
Other than his jaw, Calhoun has no other physical symptoms. He flew back to Texas with the team Monday evening and will begin light cardio activity later this week.
Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a pitch from Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías. He underwent surgery to insert a plate and stabilize his jaw the following day.
