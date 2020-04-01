Wilmer Flores' mom is a soft toss champ

How do you stay in shape for baseball without practices or workouts with teammates? That's the question facing players all over the world at the moment. We've already seen plenty of proof that necessity is indeed the mother of invention: Is pop-a-shot going to make you a better pitcher? Doesn't

How do you stay in shape for baseball without practices or workouts with teammates? That's the question facing players all over the world at the moment. We've already seen plenty of proof that necessity is indeed the mother of invention: Is pop-a-shot going to make you a better pitcher? Doesn't hurt to try! Is a dog an appropriate substitute for a set of weights? Sure!

But what if you want to actually play baseball when you're the only baseball player around? Giants infielder Wilmer Flores answered that vexing question by joining up with his mom for the cutest round of soft toss in recorded history.

With a workout partner like this, Flores is definitely going to be ready to hit the ground running.

Come to think of it, can you think of a better workout partner than your mom? That's an unrivaled mix of encouragement, caring and tough love. This might prove to be an arrangement worth continuing.