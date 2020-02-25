LIVE: World Baseball Classic announcement

Major League Baseball and the Marlins are holding a news conference to make a significant announcement regarding Marlins Park. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, World Baseball Classic president Jim Small and MLB senior director of international and domestic player operations Leonor Colón will be joined by Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos A.

Major League Baseball and the Marlins are holding a news conference to make a significant announcement regarding Marlins Park. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, World Baseball Classic president Jim Small and MLB senior director of international and domestic player operations Leonor Colón will be joined by Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos A. Giménez and City of Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez.