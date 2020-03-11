7 most intriguing possible World Series matchups

You know what's way, way too early to be doing, yet something we're going to gleefully do today anyway? Look at potentially fascinating World Series matchups! Every World Series has its own drama regardless of the matchup. In 2019, the Nationals were trying to win their first title and the

You know what's way, way too early to be doing, yet something we're going to gleefully do today anyway? Look at potentially fascinating World Series matchups!

Every World Series has its own drama regardless of the matchup. In 2019, the Nationals were trying to win their first title and the Astros were trying to secure their decade's mini-dynasty. (That last one wouldn't work out, for several reasons.) In '18, the Red Sox tried to secure their best season in franchise history while the Dodgers tried to overcome decades of frustration; the year before that, the Astros and, well, the Dodgers were both trying to overcome decades of frustration; in '16 … well, you know about '16.

The point is that while the World Series has its own inherent storylines, it's always more fun when the two teams have some sort of history or shared experience. Maybe it's a geographic connection, maybe it's a shared former manager, maybe it's just a player who went from one team to another. But certain matchups have an undeniable charm.

Today, to continue to whet our whistles for baseball, which is coming so, so soon now, we look at seven potentially enjoyable World Series matchups for 2020, starting with the most potentially exciting. To make it more difficult, a constriction: We can only use any team once. (Picking "the Astros against anyone" could be a compelling pick otherwise.) Some of these aren't necessarily realistic matchups, at least not at this point of the season. But doesn't mean they wouldn't be a blast.

1) Dodgers-Astros

This is obviously the scenario with the most possible drama, a matchup between the team people are cheering against versus the team that feels specifically cheated by them. This one would not only have a revenge aspect to it: It would also give the Astros the opportunity to show that they didn't need outside-the-rules measures to win in 2017, and they don't need them this time. And if the Dodgers win, they will end a 32-year drought without a World Series title, which is still kind of wild when you think about it.

If this World Series happens, it's going to be amazing.

2) Red Sox-Mets

Is this the Astros collateral damage series? Both teams lost their managers in the wake of the Astros scandal, and both of them have fanbases who are at their wits' end as their default state. Plus, of course, this would be a rematch of the 1986 World Series, one of the most famous of all time. Expect the Mets to bring out Mookie Wilson to throw the first pitch, and the Red Sox to bring out Mo Vaughn. (If you don't get that reference, check out Vaughn's Red Sox career as compared to his brief Mets tenure.)

3) Angels-Nationals

Obviously, the primary draw here would be Anthony Rendon playing against the team he just helped win a World Series, the very next year. But honestly, any matchup involving Mike Trout has its own inherent historic importance. Trout has already become the sort of player whose career, even if it ends up being the greatest career of all time, will feel incomplete if he doesn't win a World Series at some point.

In this series, he'd be surrounded by players who have won, both on his team and in the opposing dugout. The good news: If the Angels make the World Series, he, in fact, will have won his first postseason game by then.

4) A's-Braves

Speaking of teams that have had their fair share of struggles in the postseason, how about this matchup? The A's have lost their last six postseason series and 12 of their last 13. The Braves have lost 10 in a row themselves. If either team ever does make it to the World Series, they will be absolutely convinced that this is the year, the year their fans have been waiting their whole lives for. And one of them will be so sad when they are wrong.

5) Cubs-White Sox

It has been 114 years since the Cubs and White Sox last met in the World Series. The president during that series? Teddy Roosevelt! So, hey, we're probably due for another one!

There is something compelling, too, about these two franchises right now, teams that seem to be passing each other on the way up and the way down. Plus: The Cubs are going to be haunted by Eloy Jiménez (whom they traded for José Quintana) every year he's on the South Side, so a confrontation in the World Series seems like a natural extension of that pain.

6) Cardinals-Royals

All right, so this one probably isn't going to happen. (The Cardinals aren't likely to make the World Series, and the Royals really aren't likely to make the World Series.) But the storylines are endless, from the I-70 in-state World Series to a rematch of the infamous Don Denkinger 1985 World Series. (You can guarantee Jon Hamm will be there, wearing his DENKINGER 85 jersey.) But the real drama here would be former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, now in charge of the Royals, going against the team that dismissed him just two years ago (and has been successful ever since).

7) Marlins-Mariners

This one is a sympathy series. These are the two teams in Major League Baseball that have gone the longest without reaching the postseason: It has been since 2001 for the Mariners and '03 for the Marlins. Also, can you imagine if the Marlins reach the playoffs and win the World Series again? That would make them three-for-three lifetime, a figure that feels like it would make the heads of every fan of the A's, Braves and Twins spin.