Notes: Buy stock in Muñoz; Gomber's audition
JUPITER, Fla. -- One of the more underrated competitions this spring is the battle for an infield utility spot. The Cardinals signed veteran Brad Miller to a one-year deal at the beginning of camp, and Tommy Edman figures to play six different positions this season. Yairo Muñoz and Edmundo Sosa
JUPITER, Fla. -- One of the more underrated competitions this spring is the battle for an infield utility spot. The Cardinals signed veteran
Muñoz's stock rose Tuesday amid the Cardinals' 9-6 loss to the Nationals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The 25-year-old replaced
“That was my best swing,” Muñoz said. “Inside breaking ball, and I said, ‘OK, don’t open your shoulder, swing hard.' And I homered."
Muñoz showed up to Spring Training having lost almost 30 pounds, saying it helps him play better and run faster. He’ll be expected to play shortstop, third base and all over the outfield this spring and into the regular season. Being ready for anything was his focus this offseason.
“I need to be ready for whatever position -- I need to be ready physically, mentally,” Muñoz said. “If I’m ready physically, I’m running more, faster. I play better because I feel better physically. There’s a lot of competition. But I’ll play hard. Play hard, do my work.”
Performances this spring will dictate the bench players St. Louis breaks camp with, and Muñoz has the experience and versatile abilities the Cardinals are looking for. The pop in his bat that he showed Tuesday doesn’t hurt, either.
“He’s out there, competing,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “And he’s versatile, and he’s done it. He went about it, and has been going about it well, the whole camp.”
Gomber makes his pitch for rotation
After missing most of last season with a left biceps injury and shoulder weakness, left-hander
Getting back on the mound against an opposing team was the highlight for Gomber, who hasn’t thrown in a non-rehab setting since May 13.
“I threw too many strikes in the second inning -- need the breaking ball underneath. Just little stuff like that that as camp goes on, it’s going to get ironed out,” Gomber said. “For me, it was just let’s get back out there. Let’s feel good. And just compete again. Man, it’s been a long time. I feel like I’ve had this outing run through my head for like the last eight months because I’ve just been waiting on it, so to be able to go out there, finish my innings, feel good after, it’s good enough for me.”
Gomber is a candidate for a rotation spot to open the season. Otherwise he could be the ace with Triple-A Memphis and wait to be one of the Cardinals’ first callups. Despite a particularly long offseason due to the injuries, his focus now is on trusting his pitches again.
“For me, it’s just about getting out there and just staying within myself because when you miss -- I mean, this is something I would actually like to talk to Alex [Reyes] about because it’s hard to not try to do too much," Gomber said. "To try to make up for lost time when I don’t feel like I need to do that. I feel like my stuff was good before I got hurt, my stuff’s better now. That’s the feedback I’m getting from the hitters and live BPs and all that stuff. For me, it’s just believing it every day and continuing to get better.”
Worth noting
•
“Feeling for it,” Shildt said. “Couldn’t quite get in any real rhythm. Competing and didn’t give into the situation. Just wasn’t able to locate or command the baseball.”
• Lefty reliever
“Based on how he recovers from the live today,” Shildt said. “Slowed for the fact that he’s entering into I think his 14th year in the big leagues.”
Up next
The Cardinals have their first split-squad day of the spring on Wednesday, with half the team staying in Jupiter to face the Marlins and the other half traveling to West Palm Beach, Fla., to face the Astros. Left-hander
