Yankees agree with Sánchez, Urshela (source)

NEW YORK -- The Yankees have avoided salary arbitration with two key contributors to last season’s division-winning roster, agreeing to terms Friday on one-year contracts with catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela .

Sánchez and the Yankees settled at $5 million, according to MLB’s Mark Feinsand, while Urshela and the club came to terms on a $2.475 million pact. The deals have not been formally announced by the club.

For Sánchez, the agreement represents a significant raise over the $669,800 that he earned in 2019, when the 27-year-old was selected for his second American League All-Star team. In 106 games, Sánchez batted .232 with 34 homers (tops among big league catchers) and 77 RBIs, compiling an .841 OPS (119 OPS+). Sánchez projects as the Yanks’ starting catcher in 2020.

Urshela was among the game’s breakout performers of ‘19, taking over the everyday third-base job in the Bronx following an early-season injury to Miguel Andújar. In 132 games, Urshela batted .314 with 34 doubles, 21 homers and 74 RBIs, compiling an .889 OPS (133 OPS+).

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has said that he views third base as the 28-year-old Urshela’s job to lose going into Spring Training, with Andújar also expected to compete for reps at the position. Urshela earned the Major League minimum salary of $555,000 in 2019.

Friday marked the deadline for arbitration-eligible players and their clubs to exchange salary figures.

Seven other Yankees were eligible: right-hander Luis Cessa (first year), right-hander Chad Green (first year), right-hander Jonathan Holder (first year), right fielder Aaron Judge (first year), right-hander Tommy Kahnle (third year), left-hander Jordan Montgomery (first year) and left-hander James Paxton (third year).

Players who have three or more years but less than six years of Major League service time become eligible for salary arbitration if they do not already have a contract for the next season.

If the club and player have not agreed on a salary, they must exchange salary figures for the upcoming season. After the figures are exchanged, a hearing is scheduled for February. If no settlement can be reached by the hearing date, the case is brought before a panel of arbitrators.

The Yankees have not been to an arbitration hearing since 2017, when they defeated right-hander Dellin Betances in a battle over $2 million.