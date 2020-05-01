Yankees join All In Challenge with dream auction

TAMPA, Fla. -- As the country continues to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner is stepping to the plate for the All In Challenge, offering an experience that is certain to make any fan’s wildest pinstriped dreams come true. Responding to a challenge from

TAMPA, Fla. -- As the country continues to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner is stepping to the plate for the All In Challenge, offering an experience that is certain to make any fan’s wildest pinstriped dreams come true.

Responding to a challenge from Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, Steinbrenner has assembled a package in which the recipient will be invited to take batting practice with the team on the field at Yankee Stadium, then throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to a regular-season home game.

The winner and three guests will then enjoy the game from the premium vantage point of the Legends Club seats, capping their unforgettable day by bringing home the game lineup card, autographed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone and the members of the starting lineup.

“I absolutely accept Derek Jeter’s challenge. This is an incredible cause,” Steinbrenner said. “There’s been so many people affected by this coronavirus, so many people that need help. The New York Yankees are proud to be part of this.”

One hundred percent of the money raised by the All In Challenge auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The auction will accept bids until May 21.

Steinbrenner has challenged John W. Henry of the Boston Red Sox, Fred and Jeff Wilpon of the New York Mets and the YES Network to create auction packages of their own. For more information and to place a bid on the Yankees auction, please visit: http://allinchallenge.in/Yankees.

