YES Network to re-air Yankees classics

TAMPA, Fla. -- No franchise boasts a richer or more decorated history than the Yankees, and as Major League Baseball pauses along with the rest of the nation, the YES Network is continuing to delve into their archives to air memorable moments of pinstriped greatness.

On Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, Jim Abbott’s Sept. 4, 1993, no-hitter against the Indians will be aired. Later Saturday evening at 11 p.m., the YES Network will re-show the epic Yankees-Twins “Game of the Year” from Target Field last July 23, won in the 10th inning thanks to Aaron Hicks’ incredible diving catch on the warning track in left-center field.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., the July 16, 2010 “Farewell to the Boss” game against the Rays will be shown, marking the Yanks’ first contest following the passing of principal owner George M. Steinbrenner. At 11 a.m., the network will air Game 1 of the 2000 World Series against the Mets, won on Jose Vizcaino’s 12th-inning single.

At 10 p.m. on Sunday, the YES Network will show the classic 1978 one-game American League East playoff, featuring Bucky Dent’s clutch three-run homer to topple the Red Sox and complete the Bombers’ comeback from a 14-game deficit in the division race.

On Monday, YES will feature Game 6 of the 1978 World Series against the Dodgers at midnight, followed by Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series -- the Aaron Boone game -- at 3 a.m. At 9 a.m. on Monday, the Yanks’ walk-off victory over the Mariners last May 7 will be re-aired, a game won on DJ LeMahieu’s ninth-inning single. At 10 p.m. on Monday, David Cone’s July 18, 1999 perfect game against the Expos will be in the spotlight.

At 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the YES Network will show the “Farewell to the Captain” game from Aug. 6, 1979, marking the Yanks’ return to the field following the passing of catcher Thurman Munson. At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dave Righetti’s July 4, 1983, no-hitter against the Red Sox will be shown, to be followed at 12 p.m. by Game 1 of the 1998 World Series against the Padres.

The Yanks’ 1-0 victory over the Blue Jays from last Aug. 11, a Masahiro Tanaka gem, will run on Tuesday at 7 p.m. At 10 p.m., YES will show the Yanks’ 5-4 victory over the A’s from last Sept. 1, won on back-to-back Brett Gardner and Mike Ford homers in the ninth inning, when Ford became the first Yankees rookie to belt a pinch-hit, walk-off homer.

