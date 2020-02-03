Yankees Spring Training FAQs, important dates

When Aaron Boone is asked to describe the group that he will be welcoming to Spring Training, the third-year Yankees manager likes to use the word “hungry.” With their focus fueled by a series of recent postseason eliminations, Boone believes his 2020 squad has what it takes to be the

When Aaron Boone is asked to describe the group that he will be welcoming to Spring Training, the third-year Yankees manager likes to use the word “hungry.” With their focus fueled by a series of recent postseason eliminations, Boone believes his 2020 squad has what it takes to be the final team standing, especially with the addition of ace right-hander Gerrit Cole .

Pitchers and catchers report date

Wednesday, Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Thursday, Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Monday, Feb. 17

First full-squad workout

Tuesday, Feb. 18

New faces to know

Cole was the Yanks’ major offseason addition, having agreed to a nine-year, $324 million contract in December. The 29-year-old is coming off a season in which he led the Majors with 326 strikeouts while going 20-5 with an American League-best 2.50 ERA for Houston, finishing second in AL Cy Young Award voting.

Top prospects to know

Right-hander Deivi Garcia (No. 92 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list), outfielder Jasson Dominguez (No. 54 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100), outfielder Estevan Florial, catcher Anthony Seigler and right-handers Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt (No. 88 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100), Nick Nelson and Michael King.

Where is the facility?

This will be the Yankees’ 25th spring at George M. Steinbrenner Field, which was originally named Legends Field. Located at 1 Steinbrenner Drive in Tampa, Fla., the 11,026-seat facility resides adjacent to Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Can fans attend workouts?

George M. Steinbrenner Field will be open to the public for workouts beginning on Feb. 18. Admission is free until the club’s first Grapefruit League game. The Yankees’ Minor League complex, located on Himes Avenue in Tampa, permits free admission when games begin in March.

First game

Feb. 22 vs. Blue Jays, George M. Steinbrenner Field, 1:05 p.m. ET

First TV game

Feb. 22 vs. Blue Jays, George M. Steinbrenner Field, 1:05 p.m. ET

Other notable games

The Yankees will send a split squad to visit the Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 29, then host Boston in Tampa, on March 3, a 1:05 p.m. ET contest that will be televised on YES and ESPN. The Bombers face Joe Girardi’s Phillies four times this spring, with their first meeting set to occur on March 4 at Steinbrenner Field.

Last game in Florida

The Grapefruit League slate concludes on March 22, when the Yankees host the Tigers in a 1:05 p.m. contest at Steinbrenner Field. The game will be televised on YES.

Additional exhibitions

After concluding business in Florida, the Yankees will travel north of the border to play a two-game exhibition series against the Blue Jays at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, the former home of the Expos. The games will be played on March 23 and 24, both at 7:07 p.m. ET.

Opening Day

The Yankees are set to open the regular season on the road, visiting the Orioles at Camden Yards on March 26 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Following their three-game set in Baltimore, the Yanks return to Florida for a three-game set with the Rays before hosting the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium for their home opener on April 2 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Bryan Hoch has covered the Yankees for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @bryanhoch and Facebook.