Could Grandal have a Lester-like impact?

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Yasmani Grandal and Jon Lester don’t have a great deal in common in terms of baseball statistics.

Grandal has 141 home runs and a .348 on-base percentage over eight years behind the plate, while Lester has a 190-108 record with a 3.56 ERA in 14 seasons on the mound. But in the context of Chicago rebuilds eventually leading to October baseball, they might end up sharing an important World Series bond.

It was Lester who agreed to a six-year, $155 million contract in December 2014, unofficially announcing the Cubs' move from five straight losing seasons to a planned run at contention. And after failed pursuits of free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper last offseason, it was Grandal and the White Sox coming to terms on a four-year, $73 million deal days before Thanksgiving, announcing the end of the beginning phase of their rebuild.

That first game-changing veteran presence who understands and accepts the organization’s plan makes a significant difference.

“Somebody has to make the first move, right?” said Grandal during a recent interview. “So, I was hoping by me making the first move it kind of got other guys to start looking into the White Sox.”

General manager Rick Hahn, assistant general manager Jeremy Haber and manager Rick Renteria collectively met with Grandal in person and sold their idea of the White Sox moving forward. It was apparently an impressive sales pitch for a player who can help the team in so many ways, on and off the field.

Money and years offered didn’t hurt the cause, but at 31 years old and with five straight postseason appearances on his resume, the switch-hitting Grandal certainly wanted to be part of an organization with playoff potential in the near future. Adding Grandal and adding him so early really set up the rest of the offseason.

As an example, left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel spoke of throwing to Grandal as one of the intriguing factors influencing his free-agent decision to join the White Sox.

“I just appreciated the fact he actually thought about one of the guys who was going to catch him,” Grandal said. “Never really had anybody think about it that way. And once I spoke to him, he was like, ‘You are going to make us look better.’ My answer to him was, 'I don’t know if I can make your beard look better, but we’ll try.'"

Lester clearly made a difference from Day 1 for the Cubs, and after winning World Series crowns with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, he helped the North Siders end their long title drought in 2016. The veteran left-hander even worked in relief during the deciding Game 7 victory over the Indians, marking his third career playoff relief appearance.

An argument can be made for Lester as one of the best free-agent signings in Chicago sports history, let alone Chicago baseball history. But to credit Lester with singlehandedly pushing the Cubs' rebuild over the top is more than a bit naive.

The Cubs’ talented young core in Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras and Javier Báez matured into All-Stars, with other players such as Kyle Schwarber making instant contributions upon arrival from the Minors. They made key trades to obtain franchise stalwarts such as Jake Arrieta and Kyle Hendricks and were willing to move other top young players such as Gleyber Torres and Eloy Jiménez to acquire veteran components to cement the title run or keep the contending window open.

This process is just beginning for the White Sox, entering 2020 on the heels of seven straight losing seasons and without a playoff appearance since ’08, but with a great deal of optimism and high expectations. White Sox fans don’t like comparisons to the Cubs, but if Grandal eventually can have the same championship impact as Lester, they might make an exception this time around.